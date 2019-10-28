Aren’t you getting sick of cranky people? Folks who perpetually have a chip on their shoulders — the runners, walkers and bikers early in the morning, for example, who won’t return a hello or even a nod (80%); the sail and motorboaters who won’t return a wave across the water (97%); the officious officials at medical appointments, who can’t slow you down or happily burden you with enough red tape. People with nary a smile or happy thought, whose daily attitude has carved cranky caverns of cantankerousness into their faces, whether running, driving, standing, sitting or talking on the phone. To them, Forrest Gump’s famous quote can be adapted: “Cranky is as cranky does.” Are they just as cranky at home?
Do they ignore their dog when she sidles up for a pat? (They probably don’t have a dog, though — that’s likely why they’re so sourpussed.) Do they still know how to whistle or hum?
On the other end of the spectrum, beware when people say be happy, be yourself, sing a song, follow your passions, celebrate your joy, march to a different drummer! They don’t mean it. People say they do, but they don’t. People say they want improv jazz but they really expect classical with zero improvisation. They want everyone to make more interesting sounds, as long as it’s right in line with what they’ve been sounding about.
“Listen to the music only you can hear, bring all you are and let it out. Take the heat, make the variation — change it to yours.” Hah — don’t believe it!
They say they want free verse and rhythm, but what people really demand is conformity, especially if you’re having too good a time. When they say that instead of waiting for the storm to pass, go dancing in the rain — that’s the last thing they want. They don’t mean it. They say they do. People don’t want you to be different — are you crazy? They expect everyone to act the same and if you really do march to a different drummer, you will be out of line, so cut it out, tone it down and stop singing so loud! Get with the program and return to earth.
Conformity has always been a big part of group psychology. Folks don’t want to appear different — which is probably a survival trait — stand out from the group and you might get eaten, kidnapped or attacked as a leader. Group think is contagious. Even in the severest drought, people will be unhappy if it’s raining. All the TV weather ladies put a happy face on sunny days and frowny faces on rainy day forecasts, no matter how much we need the rain. Talk about missing the forest for the trees.
Folks just don’t want to seem different, especially in a group. Good mood, happy day, feeling inspired? Get back in line with the rest of the world; sing what and how they sing — say what they say when they say it to you. Call and response, cause and effect, sing for your supper — but without the enthusiasm. Blue skies are goals for other people, Icarus, not here. Otherwise, you could be out of bounds, into troublemaker status.
But it’s their problem, not yours. Let them tell you to walk out in the rain, only when you do, don’t be surprised at how alarmed or threatened they actually are. Just because they won’t or can’t do it themselves, they’ll still want to say it, even if they don’t mean it. A double oxymoron? Who cares, it’s another facet of the misdirection that is often embedded in our wishful logic. Claiming ideals that are really anathema to core values. It feels good and sounds good, but is just a fantasy that pales next to the conventional wisdom of how people act and think.
The trick is to keep doing it and just wear a hat big enough to cover your entire head — your entire head.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
