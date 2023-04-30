Ever notice that most of the folks that write letters slamming this column have connections to the real estate industry, benefit from the creation of development or are connected to political arenas that demand acquiescence to the State administrative opinion?
They accuse me of “creative writing” when defending our city. Well, I’ll give them some creative writing.
Two weeks ago, a good development bomb dropped on Gloucester and it shines a light on some of the less good development. Sawyer Free Library unveiled its expansion plan to refurbish the library and make the building complex completely sustainable. “With an all-electric heating system and solar energy, the 2025 Sawyer Free Library building will be the first public building on Cape Ann that generates renewable energy and uses no, as in zero, fossil fuels and this is truly remarkable,” said Mayor Greg Verga to applause from the enthusiastic audience that included members of the Cape Ann Climate Coalition and TownGreen during Thursday’s event at the Gloucester Stage Company to kick off the ambitious $29 million effort.
But to this rabid defender of the essence that is Gloucester, a history lesson is in order. About seven years ago, the library proposed a complete redo, with a huge, more modern replacement, way too big for its space or its street. The hue and cry — and price tag — proved daunting to the then board. But they listened to the objections and kept moving forward. Now they are back with this attractive, efficient expansion plan which seems very much in reach. Plus, the design doesn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, so to speak. It incorporates the best of the older buildings, including the Saunders House (the original library with the restored historic murals), as well as the Monell building and a new addition. It expands the footprint but reasonably. It’s quality over quantity.
Not only does this jaded citizen say "Hoorah!" but this should aid project planners as a model. Take the proposed Pier 58, for instance, a monstrously mammoth civic center, built practically out to the edges of I-4, C-2, taking up the entire lot for 600- and 200-seat theaters, plus a 100-seat meeting room. It’s a Shalin Liu on steroids with no discernible parking plan. Gloucester’s ever-increasing high tides make the proposed underground parking seem like a fantasy.
But could they even consider building out a smaller plan — as the library did — more like a Shalin Liu-size 300-seat theater with a similarly sustainable carbon footprint? They could park cars on the lot's edges. Builder Geoff Richon suggested a space like Quebec's City Square, an open plan that allows for a town green or amphitheater format to allow theater, concerts, movies, a skating rink, a day-time meeting center that could draw people to downtown.
It could include decking to accommodate increasing tide heights and raise parking levels. Perhaps it could share the parcel with a building that, like Rockport's Shalin Liu Performance Center, fits with its neighbors?
The point is that bigger is not necessarily better. Online response in Gloucester agrees. A Facebook posting sent my way, titled “What Makes Pier 58 so unique?," by Bob Whitmarsh, last Oct. 26 at 2:06 p.m., caught my eye. Twenty-seven people reacted. The first responder said, “Good — Thumbs Up” but the next 26, a cross-section of citizenry weren’t so agreeable: “ Insane.” “I don’t think the design fits in Gloucester.” “Nope!” “Looks way out of place.” “Dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. In Boston? Sure. Here? It’s ridiculous.” “Hahahaha ... so not Cape Ann.” “Totally in conflict with its environment. #1 failing of its architects. Horrible ...” "Are the commercial boats expected to use the narrow boardwalk to load and unload?” “Awful!” "Try again. Back to the drawing board. How is this a reflection of artistry or the waterfront?” "'Start spreadin’ the news …' — a barf Emoji — This is not at all what Gloucester needs. Why not put it up at Gloucester Crossing, that's already a nightmare!” I left out the names to protect the opinionated.
More? "Gloucester needs the open space.” "I would be sad to lose the one open view of the harbor from downtown.” “A big fat No!" “10 Thumbs Down!” “Terrible idea!!!” - "If 'Logan’s Run' is the look they are after, then they nailed it.” "Let’s stop the insanity!" And finally, “Not good for Gloucester!"
The library folks listened to the community. They incorporated their existing Gloucester assets into a great plan. It fits. Other projects, rezoning efforts, development, and planners could take a more moderate tilt and find way more acceptance in this Gloucester Nation.
Now that’s creative writing.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.