I was looking forward to writing a column about Donald Trump’s threat that if he lost the election, he would leave the country. Yeah, that would show us, right?
My initial react-on was completely Brer Rabbit: Oh please, he says to Brer Fox, don’t throw me into that briar patch. That was me: Oh please, don’t leave the country, Mr. President, no (just like that clever rabbit).
He was most likely saying it because he might have to escape lawsuits in New York state and possibly around the country. I could imagine the other countries all rushing, bumping into each other, to say: “You take him!” “No, you take him,” into the night.
Perhaps they’d have to set up a lottery. Any country that took him would be vulnerable to Trump competing with their local leader. He could be taken in by North Korea, perhaps? But the U.S. government, FBI, CIA, etc., wouldn’t let him leave. They’d be afraid he sell state secrets to the highest bidders.
No, that column will have to wait. It was bumped aside when “The Postcard” showed up in my mail last week. It looked innocent enough, marked with a “Vote Yes on 3.” I was done with writing about the new college campus — oops, I mean elementary school — on the fast track to a tax override, faster than even Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination was rammed through the Senate. Especially (boo!) after some moron trashed the Yes On 3 banner at the rotary two weeks go. No way to conduct democracy and turns people off to your side.
No, my reaction to the postcard was spurred by the tiny print in the lower right corner of the card: “Presorted Standard Mail - U.S. Postage Paid - Livingston, MT - Permit #2.”
Huh? Livingston, Montana, concerning our $70 million elementary school replacement — telling us that our kids deserve better — (“our kids?”) than these small neighborhood schools that need repairs. Wait, I thought residents loved our smaller, local schools — intimate and closely connected with their teachers in familiar, non-threatening space. That was the big reason stated years go as to why we trashed Fuller School by performing zero maintenance on it for a decade. Too big a space for the kiddos. Small is beautiful, believe us. And it was mostly leaders who are still on the committee saying the opposite today.
Say, have you walked through West Parish School? Or read to school kids in their classrooms? It reminds one nothing else than of Fuller School. Rather large classrooms, high ceilings. And this new college campus, oops, I mean elementary school at Veterans will be even more gigantic. The postcard goes on to underline that if the vote on Nov. 3 fails, we’ll lose our free money! Millions in state funding. They claim the city would have to spend just as much to keep our intimate schools and refurbish them. They say Gloucester taxpayers will have to foot the whole bill themselves! But we have to foot even more that the state won’t pay for if we build this college campus — oops, I mean, elementary school. So the free money is just to make something intimate and beloved into a mega-memorial to our current elected leaders?
And what’s with “Gloucester taxpayers will have to foot the whole bill ourselves?” Who paid for this postcard? Taxpayers? Supporters? Dore & Whittier, you might recall performed the initial facilities report to examine the condition and feasibility of rehabbing our existing schools instead of building new schools? Conflict of interest, there? Think about it: Fuller School evaluation — Dore & Whittier. West Parish School — Dore & Whittier. Sawyer Free Library — Dore & Whittier. Security upgrade at O’Maley and Gloucester High School — Dore & Whittier. New proposed consolidated East Gloucester/Veterans School — Dore & Whittier.
Why did they hire a company in Montana to pitch us down the election home stretch? Who owns permit No. 2 in Livingston, Montana? Should a reporter look into it? And where did they get the photos of the imagined finished school that the architects designed, especially out there in Montana? Gloucester homeowners renovate their homes that are older than these schools because they love their space. Gloucester parents have always claimed to love their small school spaces too. Could this also be a case of “West Parish got their new school, we want ours?” There are fewer than 400 families who will benefit each year — because families have multiple kids in a school — so at $40 million (at least), that’s a million bucks a family to have them “get theirs.” Hmmm.
Another way to do the math is to divide the end cost of the project, all in, including the new ballfield move, new equipment, cost overruns — because these are this years estimated prices and wood and other materials have skyrocketed since — and doesn’t include any projection for the alleged unstable soils under Mattos that must support one of the college campus buildings — oops, I mean elementary school, plus new equipment, desks, etc, inside. At $70 million total cost divided by the 440 kids that will attend, yields almost $160,000 per kid building cost. Ouch.
Multiply that by more than 3,000 kids in the school system and you would get $480 million of school buildings. Seems kind of high for any community to ask for if everyone insisted upon getting “their share.”
The Montana postcard reminds me of how pre-determined major decisions really are in this city, with no alternatives, other bids or choices. This slick postal push raises way more questions than it answers. I’m voting No on #3.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.