I’m getting depressed by so many people telling me all about their ailments. I’m a wuss, admittedly, but sometimes I need a prescription just to counteract all their health info.
These days, you cannot include the words “how are you?” in any first greeting or in any conversation with almost everybody. Why?
Because they might tell you, that’s why!
It’s getting more than a little depressing, head spinning — and dare I say sometimes slightly scream inducing — out there in this beleaguered world of aging friends and relatives. Not to say we all shouldn’t be empathetic in this neediest of all times, but conversations have a way of turning to ailments pretty darn soon — some, right off the bat. None of this has to do with COVID-19, by the way, just regular getting old stuff, dental included. But after a thorough review of the immediate biggest treatment the person is going through, the lists can get pretty long. There is no subject some folks want to talk about more than their doctors, their prognosis, their colonoscopy and their meds.
Perhaps people have gotten spoiled by this new breed of doctor — the concierge doctor — that has splashed big time into the medical marketplace, to whom you pay a yearly fee and then they drop everything when you call (at any hour) to talk about your suspected ailment. Because the conversation is about every little squeak and ache — and taken very seriously — some of these patients have gotten the impression that all anyone wants to hear about is their ailment(s). On the phone and in person, they can, er, well, go on a little bit about the latest creaks and tweaks. Of course the doc wants to hear about them, but do we?
One gentleman boldly told me that his concierge doc confirmed that he calls this doc more than any other of his patients. Hmmm, not sure if he should brag about that achievement. If a toe throbs or he has any bumps, bruises or pains, he calls. But the pain the doc might be thinking of is neck pain, as in, this guy is a pain in the neck. But as to that, what’d the doctor suspect would happen? The patient wants to get his money’s worth, right? When you set it up like an unlimited bar fee, people will drink more just to get their money’s worth. But worse, when you ask him how’s he doing, he sighs, and the litany begins. and the longer the list grows, the less likely he will be to go outside, get fresh air, exercise and, as my old Mom used to say, “use it or lose it.” They can’t go outside because they’re always on the phone talking about their conditions — which makes them feel even more tired!
I draw the line when they get to moaning about their friends’ ailments, especially people I don’t know. I want to say “no ailments!” out loud, but one can’t be so beastly, right? But the list makes my eyes begin to glass over and facts fall by the wayside, my attention begins to wander as they continue on.
And if you are ever able to squeeze in a major ailment of your own, often that person will immediately cut you off with “I had a friend who had that!” and launch into a rant on the friend’s tribulations — again, someone you don’t know. Forget you, it’s their friend we’re talking about here. You want to say “Hey, I’m talking’ here!” like Dustin Hoffman in “Midnight Cowboy” as the cab tries to ram through his street walking space. By the time you get to their dogs’ ailments (!), I’m shivering to get off the phone, practically barking myself.
But the bummer is that everyone gets old and I get that (at 71). Just not the only thing to talk about. On a Zoom group call the other week, Mr. Unpopularity (me), stated “no talk about ailments.” At first, there was an uncomfortable silence, with nothing to talk about. But then the conversation took off. Became fun, even. Like the good old days before it was all about the doctors’ prognostics and all the pills they require.
So go ahead and ask “how are ya?” but don’t expect a medical summary. Probably talking the Sox, sailing, the Pats, politics, mayors, tuna, dogs, women, cars, french fries at Zeke’s, whatever — but, no opportunity to, as Kenny Rogers’ first hit once put it: “just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in. Yeah, yeah, oh yeah . . .”
Oops, wait! — gotta go — forgot to take my meds!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.