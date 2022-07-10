All you hear these days is bad stuff: inflation, gun murder, Russia invading, stock markets down, interest rates up, personal freedoms rescinded, insurrection, more concealed carry, pandemic stubbornness, voter suppression, a million canceled flights, worker shortages, baby formula shortage, and the runaway Supreme Court determined to march America back to the Stone Age. Is there any bright spot? Anything to reassure Grandma or the kids?
Yes! Seemingly not important but a lifestyle miracle. SPAM, you’re it! Ha, not any more! My phone has rung five times during the writing of this column. Three of them were spam calls.
But — Nyah Nyah! — the first caller ID read “SPAM, Number Unavailable.” The second was “SPAM, Arlington.” Ho ho ho, as if I’m picking those calls up, or the next one, which read: “SPAM, possible scam.”
Woo hoo! A blow for our side. The technology of the answerer just caught up to the tech of the mass caller. Passed it, even. Because if you are lonely and actually want the spam/scam call, you can still reach right for it. Somebody to talk to, right?
The COVID-19 pandemic has kept folks bottled up, so some miss regular conversations, a lot. Get ‘em on the phone and talk their ear off and still not buy anything. Revenge, right? Waste all their time without paying a dime, or just talk in rhyme and keep it sublime.
A friend uses that old Seinfeld line: ”I’m kinda busy, can I take your cell number and call you back?” “Well, er, no sir, we can’t give out our numbers, we don’t want calls at home.” “Well now you know how I feel!” Click.
The even more comical thing is the disembodied voice that comes out of the base of our cordless landline phone. It “reads” the ID line and the zombie voice attempts to intone the message, disjointedly: “SPAM POSS, IBBLE SCAM” or
“SPAMARL, INGTONMA” in bizzarro English. It makes one chuckle.
For years, the tide of spammers was overwhelmingly swamping the helpless answerer. Recent innovations included the masking of “host” local numbers so the call would read 978-281-(pick your four digits) to make it look like a local call from someone you knew. If you ever tried calling that number back, you’d get the “We’re sorry, you’ve reached a number that’s no longer in service” message. The wolves had masked their effort with a sheepskin. Now, the sheepskin is off the wolf and there is no hiding. “SPAMPOSS IBBLESCAM!” Even the dog can hear it.
The history of warfare, of course, is marked by these Offense vs. Defense innovations. Necessity is the mother of all invention and one improvement will lead to its opposite improvement. Stone defensive walls and towers rose to shield the defenders from arrows and spears. Which lead to cannons that could smash down those walls, which lead to round towers and defenses that would deflect those incoming cannonballs off to the sides. That’s what we’re seeing here. Point/counterpoint.
Even today, missiles have lead to Patriot anti-missile batteries. But now hyper-sonic missiles can supposedly elude those anti-missiles which has lead to reports of laser beam anti-hyper-sonic missile systems coming out of warfare labs in Israel. Deadly efficient at a fraction of the cost.
So, what’s next? Just now the phone rang and the ID read the number I had just called. I eagerly picked up, expecting to hear a familiar voice but instead it said: “Mr. Bade?” I have to admit bursting out in laughter cuz he’d gotten around my anti-missile system but messed up the name, but all I replied was: “NICE TRY!” and hung up. He didn’t call back. It reminded me of my pet caller from a Policemen’s Benefit scam who had previously gotten through over 20 times with masked numbers. “Deidre?” He asked each time. “Wrong number,” I’d say.
“That’s okay, I can talk to you.” These days, it’s “Deidre?”, followed by “NOT YOU AGAIN!” and my loud hangup. But, for the longest time he kept trying and faking out the ID. He was winning the tech battle.
But, not anymore. He hasn’t gotten past the SPAM ID in weeks. Ha! At last, a win for the good guys! Sorry, Deidre, he didn’t leave a message ...
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.