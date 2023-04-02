“YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED ...” led off the terse notice in my mailbox several months ago.
It was jury duty and they were giving me plenty of notice to report last Monday to District Court in Newburyport. It had been a while. Back in 1991, on the day Anita Hill was being grilled and discredited by the Senate confirmation hearing of Clarence Thomas, our jury pool had to spend an 8-hour day in the Salem courthouse basement waiting to be called. We never were, but we were told that five cases had been settled in the judge’s chambers because they knew we were waiting. Every time after that, my jury pools were cancelled on the call-in line the day before.
Newburyport District Court is extremely well organized in the jury process. Especially in the making-it-feel-important department. It is true that as American citizens, our most important responsibilities are voting and jury duty. The staff knew it was a pain in the butt commandeering our lives but they stressed how important we were to the process. Over and over they emphasized how much the entire justice system was balanced on a jury of ones’ peers. It was a very patriotic feeling that the presiding judge instilled. Plus, they were extremely sensitive to our needs and feelings. I was inspired by the whole process and was even slightly disappointed when I wasn’t selected to be seated. But only slightly as the kids’ sailing team has only eight days left before racing season starts.
Meanwhile, before selection, the pool had to kill about an hour and a half while the lawyers readied the case. Like airport waiting, the key is to bring a really engaging book to pass the time. The better the book, the longer your immunity to waiting. But, like airports, in this jury room of 30-some people, I was only one reading. Everyone else was glued to their phones, watching movies, texting, TikTok-ing, Tweeting, Instagramming, you get the idea. Every face had that “Crystal Ball Gaze” that smart-phone users develop when deep into an app. The jury selection officer had to call the room to attention twice in order to pry this absorbed group out of their deep state. She made everyone put away their phones for good to avoid further temptations. A collective sigh seemed to rise from the assembled jury pool. Off we went, up to the courtroom to undergo seat selection.
Last week, Forbes Magazine broke a major story, headlined “IQ scores dropped over last 15 years.” This after decades of repeated rises in IQ scores throughout the 20th century.
About 394,500 people took the IQ test in this latest study. Is there a correlation between the jury waiting room, the airport, etc. and this decline? Fishtown Local thinks so.
Smartphones have just plain dumbed us down over the past 10 years, especially as the phones do more and more thinking and we do less and less. The IQ declines in the past 15 years were the most marked in the areas of problem solving, verbal reasoning, working with letter and number series and computational/mathematical processes.
Well, what would you expect from an invention that has eliminated thinking, problem solving, directions, adding and subtracting (forget about multiplying and dividing), memorizing, dialing, even typing to talk to it?
No one can read maps anymore, find a route, spell, add in their head or even remember the times tables. Calendars, schedules, navigation, phone numbers — forget it! No one looks out the window to see if it’s going to rain, their weather app told them it wouldn’t. So why is that rain falling outside? Doesn’t anyone develop skills anymore? No, because it’s more convenient for the phone to do it. The boat we just delivered in the Caribbean almost ran aground because the app told the skipper there should be plenty of water below us so he wouldn’t even come on deck. All he had to do was look overboard because the bottom was rising fast to meet us, as my intemperate screams highlighted. The color of the water had turned extremely shallow. He reluctantly relented and changed course. He still believed the app over his lying eyes.
It is the Crystal Ball Gaze that most disturbs this flip-fone holdout. Calls, texts, photos, etc. my fone and I can do together — but who wants to always be findable, trackable, billable, reachable, traceable, marketed to, politicked, threatened, scammed or hacked? No one is tracing my “flipper’s” buying preferences, previous purchases at specific locations or geographical progress through the day.
Can’t get Facebook when not home, can’t get hacked, quacked or get backtracked. But mostly, having no smart phone keeps me reading, adding, navigating, compromising, making up my own mind — not stuck in some feedback loop of my own personal marketing algorithm. No one cares to hack a flipfone or even to spy on it. No Chatbots trying to suborn me and no artificial intelligence apps and I can still remember Mickey Mantle wore No. 7. It feels good to still use our talents, skills, intuitions and brains.
Beware the robot! Just because they make life so easy for you, doesn’t mean they’re good for you.
Moderation is the key.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.