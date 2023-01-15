Something has been irking me for the past five years and it’s time to say it out loud.
It’s about far right citizens and politicians labeling other Republicans as RINOs or Republicans In Name Only — mainly because they didn’t agree with their side.
You’ve heard it over and over on the news but the irony is that regular flavored or moderate conservative politicians get shellacked with this RINO label when they are acting as conservatives have always acted. But if you’re not an extreme, MAGA(Make America Great Again)-flavored right winger, you’d be hounded out of the party, voted out at election time and tarred-and-feathered all over social media. But, in truth, it’s the MAGAs who are the real RINOs. I call them RINOs In Name Only or RINO-INOs.
The things they struggle for are not Republican goals. They just want to tear down any established order, including the ones that got us to the position of being the greatest, strongest country in the world.
I’m going to stick up for the GOP here because Republicans have been a co-equal partner on forging the strength the USA enjoys, through military, economic, political, justice and cultural achievements and policies and a peaceful transition of power for 250 years. And heretofore, the GOP has been proud of that status. But now, the RINO-INOs want to tear it all down, no, rip its heart out, rather. They can’t do it fast enough. They have been attacking the FBI and the Department of Justice. Also teachers, books, Capitol Police — they want to nuke the IRS through which we collect the money that runs the country. They don’t want the very rich to be scrutinized or corporations to have to pay their fair share or even any tax. The idea of compromise is like catching The Plague to them.
They want to trample on our military support of Ukraine, now threatening to financially cut back our efforts to hold off Russia. They continually apologize for Putin and other repressive governments like Hungary whose President Viktor Orban was the keynote speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2022. They even called Mike Pence — who has never wavered as a staunch conservative, religious Republican — a RINO.
And everyone knows, these same supposed Repubs invaded the Capitol and threatened to hang Mike Pence for his perceived crime of not fully supporting the insurrection.
They haven’t found an institution or a climate they don’t want to attack and destroy. They’ve even exported insurrection to Brazil and are proud of it. Real Republicans don’t do that.
Real Republicans don’t want elections that only count if they win. After they lost in 2020, the RINO-INOs wanted the military called in to seize voting machines. Their leader wanted Brad Raffensberger, the Georgia secretary of state, to “just find those 11,780 votes” to put him over the top. He was sure they were just laying around and could be found if Raffensberger “looked" hard enough. They concocted lists of fake electors to take the place of the ones elected by the peoples’ votes. Roger Stone, William “Lock Her Up" Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar led every local GOP team to slap that RINO label on anyone not totally committed to Trump. Who made them the emperors?
Funding the government, delivering the mail, protecting the country, running fair elections, fighting spies, safe food, strong armies, classrooms, electrical grids, safe skies, fiscal responsibility, strong business and markets — these are things real Republicans care about. Regulating trade, harbors, oceans, commerce, bonds, markets, hospitals, banks, sports, interest rates, scams, fakes, medicines, pandemics, airports — these are responsibilities real Republicans have always cared about too. Not just scoring power points on your enemies, but getting something done. These RINO-INOs aren’t for anything, they’re always just against everything. They are the Republicans In Name Only.
Fortunately, the public has begun to wake to to this phony smear label. For a long time, the right’s rank-and-file believed the labeling, but now it feels they are waking up.
The party has been mostly hammered in elections in 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 and the mid-terms in 2022. Extreme-right, Trump-backed candidates handed out those RINO labels to their opponents but almost all of the extremists lost this past time around. They winked and said “Let’s Go Brandon,” and bragged about “owning the Libs” and the RINO’, but thinking voters were repelled, especially Independents. The far left and the far right are both living in a fantasy world. Americans can be misled but they are not totally stupid. No one says Biden or the Democrats are perfect but at least they put country before party.
The MAGAs — lead by Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz — have said they plan to shut the whole country down. To them, the more chaos, the better. More attention on them.
I suppose they think it hurts Biden but voters have flocked from their camp. They are proving to all that they are Politicians In Name Only.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.