Trumpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall.
The Orange King’s horses and all of his men, couldn’t put
Trumpty Dumpty together again ...
It was a was a whole different response out there last week, demonstrating at the lower rotary in Gloucester.
The cause was chiefly to stand up to President Trump’s gambit to flood Portland, Oregon, and other Democrat-led cities with federal troops. The masked, evenly spaced crowd also brandished BLM and voting rights signs.
But the biggest difference was in how the passing cars reacted to the demonstrators. In the past few years, cars passing through the rotary in the 4-6 p.m. inbound rush period were less than supportive of protests — gun law and gun slaughter protests, reproductive rights, impeachment and death of democracy issues. There was not a groundswell of support or even consciousness, really, of why this was important. To the vast majority, we were “weirdos,” Cassandras, making our self-indulgent criticisms where they didn’t have to be — at a rush-hour rotary. Most zoomed by — many gave the thumbs down, some the finger. One car in every 75 might tooted a shy approval or a thumbs up. We felt like outsiders — strangers at our own rotary, in our own city. It was exhausting to weather the lack of regard with the more-than-occasional dash of hostility.
But this late July 2020 time was completely different. With President Trump’s administration steadily unraveling in the court of accelerated public opinion, momentum has measurably changed. How do you measure? First, a majority of cars were now beeping their assent — a large majority of cars. Many were waving and cheering back. In 90 minutes, we saw only three cars giving a thumbs down or the finger to the protests. Almost everyone was smiling even if they weren’t beeping. The feeling was buoyant, raided our spirits and gave us strength to keep standing. It was a measurable sea change. Completely different from all the other protests. We elderly veteran Vietnam War protesters might remember a similar sea change in the 60s and 70s when the protesters went from the public’s view of them as disloyal student dirtbags to featuring mainstream moms and teachers, professors and finally, politicians, as the truth and deceptions of the warriors came out.
This felt like that.
Is it Trump’s complete lack of empathy for anyone but himself and his inability to tell the truth on every subject that has finally turned the momentum of Gloucester’s response? Even my businessman Dad finally turned on Nixon and the Vietnam War, just as today, the silent majoritarians have finally realized Trump is likewise wounding our nation and democratic system. Or is it just continued chaos — the clown show that flips and flops like a magic fish with big hair on the pavement? Fred Trump taught his son Donald that “empathy is for the weak” and he clearly took it to heart in dealing with coronavirus across America and the financial crises it spawned.
The virus epidemic is just another transactional issue to him, that could or could not affect his electability. The politicalization of every part of the pandemic has finally broken through all the lies, talk and pandering he has crafted. He tweets, fools listen and eschew masks, gathering in their “liberated” parties and bars — their behavior endorsed by Trump. His pet governors refuse to mandate masks or follow the science as their caseloads and deaths pile up. His minions swear they will never use a working vaccine or wear masks either. Their talking points are straight from Trumps lips and tweets. But they are falling further and further into the minority.
That was reflected in our rotary reception last week.
But also, have you ever stood at the lower rotary for an hour and watched the mayhem and chaos that goes on every day — especially at the inbound rush? It is a complete madhouse out there. One car in 20 is using their blinker — no one knows the rules — and almost no one has any idea what the other driver is wanting to do. I doubt Mike Hale or the mayor ever stands out there and watches because if they did, they would see the wisdom and safety of installing a small sign near the end of Route 128 North that says “Use Your Blinker in Rotary.” To my requests for a blinker sign in past columns, one emailer commented: “Using your blinker is a sign of weakness,” and that about says it all. Like Trump and his empathy, Gloucester has Sefatia and Mike and their disregard for the weakness of blinkers. A sign of weakness. Safety isn’t the issue — but how will it affect their reelection? It’s a quality-of-life issue which would cost almost nothing to fix, which alone would make it unpopular in our government. Blinkers in Gloucester are like masks to Texans. “Live Free or Die” is their mantra but careful — as always, chickens eventually come home to roost and they might just get what they wish for . . .
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.