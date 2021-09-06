Fishtown Local: Scratch while you can

Meanwhile, out in the barnyard, the whole cast of characters had made it through another summer -- and a strange summer it was. For the first time in years, it rained a whole lot but it was also incredibly hot, with its record-setting string of 90 degree days.
This might have been torture for the fuzzy animal gang but it wasn’t. The timing was such that the most torrential rains were succeeded by dry spells that kept the mud-sinking perils of the pen to a minimum. The rainy days cooled them off and the hot days dried them out.
Usually, the flies come in July and stay through August, annoying the pigs and latching on to the donkey’s ankles. The donk will let us spray his ankles but the piggies and goat won’t stand for any of that kind of prevention. The pigs’ skin is so hard, flies don’t make any kind of penetration -- it’s just a waiting game.
But this year, there wasn’t much waiting. The flies didn’t come out until last week and neither did the skeeters. Normally, rain brings skeeters, but, again, the dry spells pushed ‘em all to the background after only a few days. The mosquitos that did arrive were very small and slow.
The past three years have seen minimal skeeters from drought. So all in all, it was a pretty bearable summer for the animals and their tenders. The goat finally succeeded in finishing off his front gate, a years-long endeavor begun by his predecessor who made a regular exercise regimen out of bashing the poor gate thousands of times per week. This goat, much nicer, just wanted freedom and would test it for weak spots. He could break the cord holding the gate by just pushing on the seam with his full weight until something gave -- which it eventually did, to his delight. Of course, after wandering around, eating everything in sight, he wanted back in and cried out for our help letting him back in. Meanwhile, both piggies, the donkey and most of the chickens had followed him out.
It’s a nightmare trying to round them all up. The donkey will only go back through a gate that’s propped open so all the others re-flow back out while we wait for him to go in. The pigs must be occupied with enough treats to occupy their attention so as not to go back out (again). If the donkey turns the corner of the barn instead, and goes up the hill, he heads right for the road, which is hell to pay. As we chase him, the pigs head in the other direction -- divide and conquer, right? -- so we have to split up. I take the pigs, while my cool-headed wife lures the donkey back down the hill. Yes, there were at least three or four of these jail-breaks, so the carpenters were summoned to create the escape-proof gate, which has held steady for at least a month now -- only metal fastenings, no ropes.
But the chickens have continued the daily sitcom that is their lot. The different roosters (five) that we have in three different runs spend the entire day confronting each other through a wire. One jumps up to attract the ladies attention behind the cage wire and the guardian rooster responds in kind: they jump together so he can prevent the ladies from seeing the handsome interloper outside. Over and over, hour after hour, day after day. And if it’s not one rooster, it’s another. There are three free-range roosters out with the big animals and one each with a flock of four hens behind two other pen wires. So there is a lot of jumping, blocking and crowing going on -- all day. One rooster crows, the other four respond. Mathematically, it is one strange cycle as they all try to keep up with each other and themselves. By lunchtime, it has quieted down, until we throw ‘em a snack, then it starts up again and runs until late afternoon when all five have gotten completely hoarse, croaking out their parched cock-a-doodles.
But, of course, this is happiness to them -- all of them -- cycling through their little individual rhythms and rituals. The pink pig goes back and forth under the wire to the goat paddock all day long simply because she can. There’s a door but she leaves it alone. Too easy for such a complex queen. To call her idiosyncratic would be an understatement. Once a month, she goes into heat and “comes on” to every animal, human, log, corner post and bucket she can find. None seem to respond but that doesn’t stop her. The goat, to escape her, goes out to the edge of the pen to spend the morning doing some serious backscratching, leaning at a perilous angle against the now-slumping wire to get at the most hard-to-scratch places. A huge smile graces the huge goat’s face as the wire sags onto its wood post base, trembling under his 400 pounds. But it makes for some great scratching on the little squares of the wire.
So this is the way summer ends -- as the song says -- summertime and the living is easy. Makes you want to yawn and take a quick nap. Today, Labor Day is a good time to do just that. Or, be like the goat and pigs and just simply start scratching. Anywhere. Soon, it’ll already be too late.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.