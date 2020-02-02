Nothing is like it used to be. Remember when mail came twice a day? Hah! That was when mail meant something. How did they ever do that -- get around their routes twice in a day? Fewer people or just faster drivers? There certainly wasn’t less mail back then but they were workhorses, one guesses. Nowadays, our mail arrives in the dark, usually after 5 but sometimes after 6. Our mailbox on the street is so far away, up a dirt road that by then, we usually are in for the night and have to get it the next morning, moist and clammy. The bills always seem to survive, though.
Similarly, it used to be an iron-fast rule that if you didn’t have your trash and recyclables out the night before, you’d miss their early morning pickup. Can’t you remember rolling over in bed to the sound of the bottles and cans tumbling into the truck trash bay, followed by the groaning and grinding of the big masher crushing it all like a big boot. You had to be up by dawn to ensure beating them if you’d missed Trash Eve. But it’s been a while since that’s happened. Nowadays, the trash is still out there by the curb at 2 or 3 p.m. We can sashay out late morning with the latest throwaways stuffed belatedly into the load and leisurely take a cell call on the way out with no fear of watching the truck merrily roar away without your precious trash. Sigh.
The more you pay, the less you get? Not always, but sometimes. My taxes went up more than 10% this year. Houses are selling cheaper in my neighborhood than three years ago - sequential Realtor signs line the street and nobody’s buying -- but valuations apparently were up. So were my tax bills. What will happen when we add in these new schools, a mandated sewer plant and a splash park? But at least we have a new Starbucks up there on that shining hill. That must be one of the driving forces behind the price rise for the privilege to live in paradise-by-the-sea.
Our standard of living improved on Jan. 1, but more than 10%? I think I need a TIF.
Remember those old TV commercials that showed a line of moving cars bouncing up and down to music, appearing to be dancing? Up and down their front ends sprung, happily, to the rhythm for some automotive product or service, maybe Midas Muffler. Everyone in the ad was happy too. Party on! Well that’s how it is on Bass Avenue now. Street work in the early winter on one of Gloucester prime “feeder streets” closed down the byway for a time, limited the lanes for another period and reopened. Trouble is, there are now five or six hills and valleys, closely spaced enough to send cars in both lanes into dancing bouncing mode like that old ad. As long as they have transformed the formerly smooth street, they should at least pipe in dance music to keep the mood light.
Or, they could consider a final paving job over their changes to kill the bounce. But it’s always a party on Bass Ave., so why stop the dancing now?
But perhaps the city can’t afford the tarmac to pave it. We already know they can’t seem to afford to put the electronic signage boards on the rotaries to ask people to use their blinkers on the roads, even with their “traffic grant.” We know they can’t afford to price out any alternatives to sky-high expensive elementary schools, like fixing some of the old beloved schools people claim to love, as other North Shore towns and cities have done. We have an all-star committee now working to push through the single choice, single bid, no-option school plan. Anyone remember Fuller School’s dismemberment with no other choices? How’d that work out over the long run? Great, cuz we might never have gotten that Starbucks without it.
So don’t fret people. Nothing is like it used to be. Even the winter has been in winter lite mode all year - for a few years, actually. Think of how little snow, how little cold we’ve had. Tra la la, etc. It’ll be over soon.
But wait, uh-oh . . the last time we felt this way was the end of January 2015. Barely a flake or a shiver by Feb 1. It was as easy to say “bring on the snow” as it has been this year. But on Feb. 2, (five years ago yesterday), three monster snowstorms in three weeks created Snowmaggedon -- 8 plus feet of mayhem and pure white madness - but with a Super Bowl win (Seattle) sandwiched right in the middle. As I said, nothing is like it used to be: my tax bill, winter, the mail, Bass Avenue, Tom Brady, our declining school enrollment and soon, our beloved neighborhood elementary schools that don’t yet look and cost like overpriced Trump Hotels. But don’t worry . . . they will.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
