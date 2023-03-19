Can there be such a thing as too much paradise?
Possibly, when the phone rings and it’s two old married friends who are to deliver a 45-foot sailboat from U.S. Virgin Islands’ St. Thomas to Miami at the end of February into March — for a California owner to load it onto a container ship bound for San Fransisco. My delivery friends want to expand their sailing knowledge and better understand proper trim, telltales and, generally, wind angles and sail deployment. The owner would cover all the flight expenses and food. Would I come for seven to 10 days?
Hmm . . . who could say no to an adventure in paradise? As long as they got me home by the start of the Gloucester High School sailing team season in early March. These folks were really superb mariners, as I was to find out, with over 250 deliveries. However, in their business, the standard fallback was to always rely upon the engine, at a predictable rate of speed, hence their desire to add knots to their delivery rate. So off we went into the wild blue yonder.
However, we didn’t ... right off the bat. A charter-sail company that services multiple locations in the U.S. and Caribbean was tasked with prepping our boat for the delivery, checking for safety and cleaning it. This company allows neophyte cruisers to rent its very stable boats — and some end up buying the boats, used, after they hit six to eight years. However, the company had failed to do the job. After killing the first day, waiting, it wasn’t ready for a second day, by the end of which our delivery captain complained. This affront to the rules of “island time” resulted in the dock master, Simon, deciding to cast us free, a violation of every maritime rule, for daring to complain. The wind pushed us into a parked boat before we could start the engine.
But we made incredible time past the surprisingly stunning southern side of Puerto Rico, with its mountains falling right into the sea — more dramatic than the lowlands of the better traveled northern San Juan side. The water was that travel-brochure cobalt color near the islands and that almost-purple deep blue in the depths. We kept going overnight and all day on some legs.
The sails made a huge difference when we got them up with the motor on and our 6 knots turned into 9 knots in the breeze. But when it got too windy, we’d have to go just motor. One night, in 20-foot waves off the rear quarter and 30 knots of wind, the boat, Cloud 9, made 12.2 knots in the equation. That helped capture that lost day.
But after three straight days without port, we came to the Turks and Caicos to fuel and water up. Folks, if you can avoid it, don’t ever get near the T&Cs. We’d heard clip-joint rumors and they turned out to be true. Once we hit the fuel dock, they stated that their customs app was down, we couldn’t get off the boat, get fuel or water, nor could we leave. Customs took two days to “process” us. We lost another day!
There were only two boats in the facility and the other guy had been there three days already. We had to fork over $800, $300 of which was double the diesel price back in Puerto Rico ($150) and $500 was “overtime,” extra dockage and “entry fees” to their waters (?), plus immigration and to be able to leave again. No wonder there were only two boats in this huge empty facility.
But free at last, beautiful deserted islands flashed by day after day as one week turned into the next. The 1,200 miles to Miami was going to take much longer than planned.
We sailed alongside three unnerving water spouts, two of them positively scary, connecting the sea to the clouds in their own wet slender tornados.
We swam when we anchored on evenings when we weren’t doing overnights. But then one evening, we pulled into Clarencetown, the Bahamas. As we pulled up to the customs dock, we made the mistake of looking down. One of the tips of the dock line had hit the surface of the water and up popped the snapping head of a very large, very aggressive shark. The real thing too, about six to eight of them, also hammerheads, manta rays — right under our boat, and low tide too, about 6 feet under my bunk. That, as you might guess, was the last time I swam, or even looked into the shallows.
I did not want to know what was lurking down there. Would you?
But the fix was on again. Another $800 tab to get gas, another all-day wait among the sharks to clear the customs game, another lost day. By now we were much closer, but island after island remained. Temperatures constantly in the high 80s and 90s, they crept by us, parched and deserted. Paradise had elongated. We had been almost two weeks. Eternal paradise had become a kind of eternal winter. and the work, which was part of the fun, had become exhausting. At two weeks, they put me off in Nassau with 200 miles still to go. I was admittedly glad to finally get off by then. Perhaps too much of a good thing.
Got home just in time to start the SailGHS racing season where the kids were chomping at the bit to get going. It only took four hours to get down there but commiserate with the trip, it took me nearly 16 hours to get home, thanks to the could-care-less folks at JFK, who canceled multiple flights for the final leg to Boston.
But, yes, my friends, there is such as thing as too much paradise. I did it so that you don’t have to ... it’s great being home again.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.