Thirteen years ago — in 2009 — my journey took me into a Wal-Mart for the first time in search of a special sized cleaning bucket. Didn’t find it.
But what I saw made quite an impression on my former state of innocence. Passing through the grocery section, a box of Kellogg’s Cornflakes stood out.
Wow, were they cheap, noticeably cheaper than the box at Shaw’s I’d just bought the day before. But something about the box looked different. It was, in fact a special size made just for Wal-Mart, everyone’s biggest customer.
In those days, not every company was doing that — a special taller, thinner size so it could be cheaper than competitors, but still looked like the regular box. Hmmm, very sneaky, but effective.
Cut to today. The New York Times front page featured a revealing expose on “Shrinkflation”. That same trick is now used by many, many companies to hide price increases by reducing size for the same price.
Dawn dishwashing liquid, Smart Balance buttery spread, they said, bags of dog food shrunk from 50 pounds to 44 pounds for the same price and (ha!) boxes of cereal that had switched from “giant” to “family” size and grew about an inch taller — but a few ounces lighter. Detergent bottles look the same but the newer one comes with less detergent. Cough syrup bottles that looked the same but the newer one was half the strength and you had to take double the dose. Shrinkflation has hit almost everything — tuna, mayo, ice cream, toothpaste, sports drinks, deodorant, dish soap, toilet paper, even Halloween candy — all shrunk. A few nervy ones even had higher prices!
A comparison of identical deodorant packages when unwrapped, showed the new one had a cap twice the size of the older one and less goo. The Times concluded that everyone is doing it.
Sheesh — who can you trust these days? Even the “Only pay for what you need” TV ads for Liberty Mutual sound like a special cheaper, more inclusive product, including First Accident Forgiveness. Its ads are everywhere, Limu Emu, etc.
But when my son slid on ice into another car that had itself slid on ice into still another car, it was his first accident. When he was surcharged, I asked his agent why the First Accident Forgiveness that Liberty Mutaul advertised didn’t apply, she said, “Oh, you have to pay extra for that.” In other words, it just like other companies with Basic, Collision or Comprehensive. You pay extra for everything. So, “Only pay for what you need” was actually the same as every other company.
The ads make you think this is something special.
It’s no different than the New York Times itself. The subscription price keeps rising but the paper keeps getting thinner and smaller and shorter. Not unlike that cornflakes box. Plus, their sport section has nearly disappeared. Or Wal-Mart. It cut out the hyphen and downsized the “M” to become Walmart. Shrinkflation.
Everything is not what it seems. Take crypto, for example. Up it screamed over the past few years. New bitcoins were coming out of the woodwork and everyone was jumping in as they skyrocketed. But what was really happening was that the crypto companies were all buying each others products in an upward, self-reinforcing spiral. As the shrinkflated Times reported, BlockFi invested in FTX which invested in Alameda which invested badly on more crypto and defaulted paying back FTX who defaulted to BlockFi —which went into bankruptcy two weeks after FTX and three weeks after Alameda. They had created a self-fulfilling upward spiral but when the first block came out of the wall, the whole wall fell down.
This a paradigm for the whole industry. They are all propping each other up and their upward spiral was attractive to outside investors — especially younger ones — which made them rise even further so they could buy more elevated crypto.
Peter Thiel, inventor of Pay Pal, and a huge cheerleader for the junkcoins, called crypto “a revolutionary youth movement” and he was right. It was a movement of their money up the the spiral and down the drain.
The whole world has an angle it seems. Even at the gas station. Every gas pump I’ve ever used has the low test 87 octane button to the left, mid grade in the center and high test premium to the right. But when my East Glosta station upgraded its pumps last year, it reversed the positions whether accidentally or on purpose. Out of habit, the first time filling up the truck, I hit the left hand button — as we’ve all done hundreds of times — and got suckered into the high priced stuff, which I realized halfway through and stopped, mid-tank. And, by asking folks, it seems I’m not the only one. Grrr ... it’s the only pumps I’ve seen set up that way.
So what’s the bottom line? Let the buyer beware. It’s a shrinkflated, dog-eat-dog, big profit, sleight-of-hand, more-is-less world.
P.T. Barnum once said there was a sucker born every minute. Keep you eyes open and don’t let it be you or me.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.