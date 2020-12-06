Fishtown Local: Signed, sealed, delivered

This column prides itself on protecting its readers.
Will someone please tell me why they keep that ridiculous yellow sign smack dab in the middle of the gates of Eastern Point? It’s dangerous as hell and basically plugs up the well-traveled entrance to this part of Gloucester — and it is part of Gloucester, friends, despite what anyone might allege. So many near-misses as the bloody sign removes any clearance in the narrow lane for either side. So when the Amazon Prime delivery truck cut into the outgoing lane the other morning to avoid a bevy of walkers blocking his inbound lane, just as I was exiting through my lane, we met face-to-face, bumper-to-bumper — mere feet apart — after I stood on my brakes to stop. It’s not the first time a lane-cutter has changed sides because of that stupid sign, whose outdated information is unreadable anyway. By press time, someone had pulled the sign off to one side to get their extra-large construction vehicle through the lane but you can bet it’ll soon be back blocking the way. Not sure why anyone would want to create that kind of danger or liability. But now I have issued a word of extra caution as a public service for my readers, if I still have any.
But speaking of Amazon, have you noticed the newly ubiquitous fleet of Prime’s own delivery vehicles? Beware UPS, here comes The Full Amazon. I’ve seen one or two about this fall, but after Thanksgiving Cyber Monday, they are everywhere.
In fact, there was an armada of them parked at the Route 128 service area in Beverly that same day, waiting to roar off on their deliveries. Hey, why buy the services of UPS or the U.S. Postal Service when you can start your own delivery service? But that’s kind of the point. I used to like the image of Jeff Bezos. A totally self-made underdog entrepreneur with some hard-working habits who had a vision, first in the book industry, then by now everything that can be bought, anywhere. He surfed the rise of internet shopping — nay, he even caused most of it with his rock-bottom prices, free shipping through Amazon Prime network and instant response. Everywhere he has gone — including buying Whole Foods Markets, the prices have plummeted while his success has risen.
But as Mr. Bezos turns his attention to the drug business, computing services, more consumer goods than ever, space exploration, his shipping services, a national newspaper, one begins to wonder, ‘How much is enough?’ Where does the word entrepreneur end and the word monopoly begin? Is this really healthy? How many local or regional stores have to disappear to begin questioning the monopoly? And yet, price beats everything in our economy. That’s the nature of capitalism. Cheaper, faster and more efficient. It’s so hard to beat that no one has been able to. Survival of the fittest. Reminds one of the hugeness of China — companies and countries can’t refuse their help or their markets because it’s a better offer than they’re getting anywhere else. Even when it becomes obvious they are digging the holes that represent their interests ever deeper, it’s nearly impossible to go against the China business model.
This imperial attitude seems reflected in the vans and drivers of Prime vans too. They, as taught by their UPS brethren, feel the right to slow, impede and block traffic on any street they bestride. It’s their right as Monolith and as The Deliverer. UPS trucks will just stop in the lane while the driver dashes in — with no apparent regard for the folks behind them. At least the Prime vans are smaller. But if you’ve encountered one pulling out from a side road with no warning, cutting off a line of cars — forcing everyone to a crawl until the van turns off, I’m not sure they are doing the company image any favors. But one assumes Amazon could care less. Their delivery model forces the drivers to scream from place to place to maximize every second of the day, especially at holiday time. Their performance regimens are measured and the slower ones warned or dropped, even if they are still efficient. Competition from within can be healthy but it can also be just another form of “speeding up the assembly line” to pit employee against employee. Amazon is amazing, but when the song says “everyone wants to rule the world,” they might be talking about Jeff Bezos. Meanwhile, he’s probably singing “there’s a new kid in town.” Probably both songs fit.
So drive on, little Amazon vans, to your many appointed rounds. We know your mission is holy, sacred and time-sensitive — destined to squeeze that minute, that dollar, that road space into seconds, pennies and feet. But remember, we are out here too, mere plebeians going about our daily rituals and work. It’s not your sacred mission, I realize, but we can all squeeze into the space together just as we can all squeeze by that troublesome sign at the gates. Consider this a warning to the wise and wary Gloucester driver. Forewarned is forearmed, right? However, hopefully the old joke isn’t the new Amazon motto: “Where does a 900 pound gorilla sit? Anywhere he wants to.”
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.