Texas is the poster child for what happens when you turn everything into politics -- including science. People in Texas were burning furniture for heat, boiling water to drink and melting snow to flush toilets. Gov. Greg Abbott lamely blamed the Green New Deal (not yet passed anywhere) and solar and wind power for the shutdowns, even though the state was warned by the feds for decades that its power infrastructure was completely inadequate.
But is Gloucester that much different? The city is also a current poster child for what happens when you turn everything into politics -- including education. Our current elementary school debacle has had its roots firmly planted mainly in politics since the city began the effort to replace the two schools. The facts and realities in both states don’t seem to count for much. At issue mainly is money -- the root of all politics. In our case, it was the rush to get “the free money” at any and all costs -- the state’s match for the the building fund.
To get it, we had to spend way more than we might have (read: Dore & Whittier) if taking a different route.
But the political decision was made -- the outcome foreordained -- long ago in both places. No matter the warnings or the the realities -- like Texas, Gloucester has plowed ahead. The ends justified the means, that is, the steamroller. The site, the architects, the astronomical costs (for an elementary school?) were pre-ordained from the start. It was a done deal, finito, non-considerati -- you can discuss it but we’re not going to listen or budge. School Committee honcho Jonathan Pope and The Mayor have decreed early and often: The school is going there. That’s that! This is where the school will be.
“For healthy politics to flourish it needs reference points outside itself -- reference points of truth.”, spoke the philosopher Moshe Halbertal. “When everything becomes political, that is the end of politics. Making everything politics totally distorts your ability to read reality. The slap in the face that reality will give you will be heard all across the world.”
Reality is Bob Ryan of the city Traffic Commission: “It’s my opinion after reading the traffic report that the proposed school project is problematic -- to say the least.”
A sentiment completely ignored by any committees considering the school and not made public before the debt exclusion vote. The School Committee said “it would be unethical to release the report right before the vote.” Wait, is it more ethical to withhold the information? The override passed 52% to 48% -- only someone with a political stake would say it wouldn’t have affected the vote. Jonathan Pope’s considerate analysis: “That train has already left the station.” Yes, it has, right from the very start, full speed ahead, The Political Express.
But, as the report points out, it will affect the traffic and slap our city so hard upside the head it will clog the neighborhoods, Webster Street, Eastern Avenue, the Extension and even Route 128 itself. And forget about Friend Street. It will be backed up to Destino’s with people trying to cheat onto the back way to Webster Street and get into the queue to pick up their kids. Half will be going from East Gloucester. Plus, they will be turning left onto Eastern Avenue, further clogging the traffic heading toward Route 128. Add more school buses too, big ones. The area is gridlock now but they’ll double the cars into the equation -- plus the 200 new apartments and YMCA’s traffic weren’t even part of the study, so they’ll be even more activity. Don’t be surprised if this results in a traffic light on the extension, stealing hours of waiting time from our lives over years.
But does the School Committee care about whether you or I can get in or out of Gloucester for two hours a day, five days a week? As Mary Ann Boucher, a prominent local activist said: “This proves that people can’t do what is right because others will twist and turn what one says to meet their narrative. So wrong! If this all comes down to safety then why wasn’t the Traffic Commission invited to participate in this from the beginning? Why have these boards if you are not going to take the advice from the people who understand our city streets and roads best? Then tell me why none of Mr. Ryan’s opening statement was a part of the Gloucester Daily Times article? The head of the Traffic Commission’s thoughtful, useful, critical and valid information that was tossed aside and not given the attention it rightfully deserves - why would such serious safety issues be disregarded?”
Why, indeed. Why also will this eventually lead to a nightmare on the city streets that will long outlive this self-ordained monument to the legacy of political leaders now?
They’ll be gone and like in Texas, folks who aren’t paying attention will say, “Oh, if only we’d been warned.” We have been warned. And a relatively small number of beneficiaries in the city are trying as hard as they can to ensure no one hears it. Don’t go back to sleep, people, it’s already going to gouge you in the pocketbook, don’t let it clog your roads into gridlock.
Pay attention. Speak up.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.