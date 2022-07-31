Back in 1984 — nearly 40 years ago — the Gloucester Daily Times used to run a “Pet Peeves" column, giving local Cape Anners the opportunity to spout off on any number of subjects.
They had a Pet Peeves Editor and the Peeves column was printed every Monday, a space now occupied by the even sillier Fishtown Local. This week, John Erkkila of Rockport (of Barbara Erkkila fame who used to pen wise insights to the paper all the time), sent me the Jan. 23 edition from that year. It’s interesting that most of the peeves then haven’t changed much from folks’ peeves in 2022. Ha! But not all.
Here are a few from the column.
“My Pet Peeves? Complete strangers who feel free to comment on a child’s thumb-sucking, bottle or use of a pacifier,” wrote Sharon C. of Washington Street. "Also, strangers (no matter how well intentioned) who tell my child, 'call me Auntie Jane!’"
Or from Come to Grandpa! — "People who consider me a poor driver because I slow down or stop rather than end my life under the wheels of a truck at the Grant Circle rotary."
"Television programmers who think football games are more important than 'The Muppet Show’.”
"Doctors’ secretaries who don’t tell me the doctor’s appointments are backed up for an hour (at least!) — and the doctor who routinely overschedules, ensuring there will be an hour-long backlog every time I see him."
"People who block my driveway, even when I’m warming up my car!"
"No candidate I vote for ever wins an election."
"The toy department at Ann & Hope, where the trucks and GI Joe are in the aisle marked 'Boys' and and the dolls are in the aisle marked 'Girls'."
"Door-to-door charity solicitors who won’t leave until you give them donations."
"Finally, my Pet Peeve is anyone who suggests — even in jest — that we should nuke them crazy Iranians, Syrians, Lebanese, terrorists, Palestinians 'just to teach ‘em all a lesson’."
“Mine?" said Barbara V., of Allen Street. "Drivers who slow down for a green light. ... Plows that plow your street just after you’ve shoveled your car out. ... People who say goodbye on the phone like this: 'mmmm-bye!’ "
It drives Ginger W. of Washington Street nuts when “People who take refrigerated items from that area of the supermarket and leave them on the shelves with canned goods, to melt. ... People who leave their shopping carts in the middle of the parking lot. ... People who arrive early at a given event and 'save' 15 choice seats!"
“Drivers who are inconsiderate in signaling their intentions. All it takes is a flick of the lever and a little consideration. While I am waiting to enter a street, a car coming along turns into my street without any signal. If he had used a blinker, I could have gone a lot sooner.!’ “ said John E., of Phillips Avenue in Rockport.
Mr. Fly A., just off the Back Shore, had a very specific peeve: “You're coming down Barn Lane on by Good Harbor to turn right to Stop 'n' Shop or left to Rockport. But these idiots try to turn left from the left lane, blocking the drivers turning in from both lanes of Thatcher Road. Everyone is blocked. They can’t turn in and he can’t turn out. It drives me crazy. Happens too much."
The mailman, Glenn A., who’d seen it all in Rockport, had a list: ”People who greet you during a downpour and wonder why their mail is wet. People who painstakingly shovel snow from their driveways, only to leave a small mountain for us to climb. People who speed their cars through rain and slush only to cover you as you attempt to gingerly walk on the edge of the road or sidewalk. People who move and don’t leave a forwarding address. And, oh yeah, people who think a mailman’s job is easy!”
The last peeves in the column from David W. of Granite Street in Rockport sound familiar: “ Number One peeve is people who don’t use their blinkers. Fur coats. Aerobic shows. And when people pull out in front of you in order to get in front of you and then drive below the speed limit!” Argggg!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.