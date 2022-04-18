Who outranks who on the everyday phone call depth chart?
If you’re talking to your best friend but your accountant calls, oops, sorry about that, but that’s a call you gotta take — call the other guy back.
Especially this time of year, right? But now, your lawyer calls while the accountant is still on the line. Oops, you’ve called him five times to get this call back, you hafta take it.
Call back the CPA, do you mind, sorry?
But if you’re expecting test results and the doctor calls, OMG, “could I possibly call you back?” you sheepishly ask, knowing the lawyer is thinking, “sure, that’s a call I’m going to rush to take.”
Your mother-in-law calls just as you get the accountant back on the line, but, sorry, she doesn’t outrank the CPA, so you ignore it for later. Then your cell rings across the room. Same number, same response.
You can’t be tricked or distracted: You have real phone business to accomplish — no time for chat-chat. “So, what do we owe the IRS?” you dare to ask, undeterred.
Who else ranks high on the list? Sometimes, your kids move way up the chart, especially if there’s a chance they might be bringing the grandchildren for a visit. The vet is high if it’s an in-paddock, in-person visit; not so high if it’s just a quick phone question or a reminder from his office. A Gloucester city councilor is a pretty high rank if you’re discussing the politics and pitfalls of the rezoning effort. Less if it’s a pothole complaint.
The boatyard, sail repair company, insurance lady or oil company scheduler — all are easily bump-and-recall-able. Your wife or hubby fall into a middle zone, where you might put the ranking call on hold for a sec to tell her you’ll call her back unless it’s an emergency. It usually isn’t. Your siblings don’t get even that courtesy — you just ignore it and call ‘em back later.
Remember when we couldn’t do that? When we used to take every call. We had to. For so long, we treated them as exotic necessities, running from across the house to get to that precious ringing telephone. It rang, we jumped. It’s a measure of how far we old folks have come that we can ignore a ringing phone today. Probably helped by the fact that there are so many junk calls, spam calls, scam calls, stupid calls, wrong numbers or right numbers from people you just don’t want to talk to. Caller ID makes it even easier to ignore the call now and get ‘em back later. Even easier to screen out the Police Benevolent Society calls or the fake Social Security Administration “You are in trouble — if you don’t call us back immediately, you are going to jail!” calls. I love the caller ID readout that begins with SPAM, then the number. Or the ID name is a one number and the phone number is different, i.e. masked and they wonder why no one answers. Only the lonely ...
You editor is pretty high up the take-the-call chart; your kid’s teacher is another; car mechanic and dentist office pretty up there. Son-in-law, not as much. High school class secretary — who? Carpenters, mooring service guy, electrician, Maestranzi lawnmower pickup and repair, chimney sweep, guy working on your transmission — all float up and down the scale, depending on who you’re already on the line with. So may choices, so little time. They always call at once, right?
It’s a conundrum. Lawyers, doctors, accountants, relatives, teachers, dentists, surgeons, vets and, of course, your mother-in-law — who outranks whom?
It’s an ever-changing puzzle and test. Except they all have to give way to the most important call of all. The president of the United States, the dean of Harvard, the president of the Red Sox, the head of Tesla?
No, silly, it’s the plumber! They all give way when the plumber calls or gets to your house. They all go by the boards. “Sorry, Mr. Biden, I’ll hafta call you back — this is really important, the plumber’s here! Gotta go!”
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.