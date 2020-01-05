We might be in a new decade in a new millennium but certain facts remain the same. And one of the core laws of the universe is that the trouble with jury rigs is when they work. Hmm, you might wonder, is that a problem? Oh yes, because, you see, when they don’t work, we move on to a another and perhaps real solution. Reality is hinged with situations, circumstances and arrangements -- both physical and metaphysical -- where we have reacted to a change, a malfunction or even an initial set-up with a jury rig. You know, an on-the-spot solution to a sudden problem that arises using materials and logic in the vicinity of nearby, temporarily causing a repair. Of course, you mean to come back and give it a real fix, but the longer the jury rig holds, the more permanent it becomes. Sometimes years, decades or a lifetime. But that in itself can cause bigger problems.
For example, the sump pump in our basement had a spotty performance for years -- sometimes it wouldn’t shut off or turn on because the float ball would get stuck on its base in the narrow sump -- until one wet day, a short, sturdy stick was inserted between it and the wall to slightly lean it off its base. Jury rig! Twenty years later, it was still working without failure, until the plumber saw it -- while working on another pipe this December -- and removed it, correcting the pump to its original straightness. New Year’s Eve day, the entire basement was flooded with a foot of water and the pump completely helpless. Jury rig replaced and the floor was clear within 30 minutes. Another 20 years? We’ll see, won’t we?
Life tends to allow quick fixes and then our furiously busy lives tend to reinforce just letting it be. You should see the gate that keeps all our livestock bottled up in their pen. It has been wired and planked and screwed to cover almost the entire original gate with enough jury rigs to rival the New York Jets coaching staff. Naturally we were lulled into complacency until a massive prison break in the barnyard last fall sprung the jury rig. Oops. Major round-up problem and big gong to that jury rig. Now everything has been through-bolted and replaced. Sigh...
Relationships can be jury rigged too because there are so many situations we want to just put off. Relationship repairs or dealing with realities or misunderstandings can be treated with quick fixes that sweep the real problem under the rug. The longer they work, the further away is the real solution, which might involve getting too real. But don’t put off ‘til tomorrow what you can do today.
It’s funny the way the inverse laws work in this world. You’d think the problem would be when jury rigs don’t work, but that causes you to fix the problem the first time. There are many other inverse laws that come to mind, especially when pondering life at the crack of dawning of a new year -- the inverse yin of the obverse yang. Like thank goodness that taxes come in the spring, not in the dead of winter when the dose of double depression could be debilitating. Or bugs in summer. Better to have awful things in wonderful time periods. Again, what if we had tourists in winter? Insult to injury, right? It might be freezing cold in January but at least we don’t hafta wait for a table in restaurants or drive in hideous traffic round snow banks. And our chickens stop laying eggs in late fall, but are back at it by Christmas and through the dead of winter. You’d think it would be the other way around. And, oh yeah, how do you think chickens stay so clean every day? They roll around in the mud, taking “dirt baths” to get clean, immersing themselves. But they emerge spotless! Go figure . . .
Further inversely, why do people who drive Mercedes always have such cranky and angry expressions on their faces? They should be on top of the world, right, but they don’t look that way. Permanently grumpy. And why do young people -- who will be the biggest and longest recipients of their voting choices -- not vote? They have the most to lose but they think they are getting away with something or exacting revenge on their elders by not voting. But it’s exactly the opposite. And when it comes to the young and very old, why do the young feel sorry for elderly people just because they are old? Ha! It’s really Old People’s Revenge, as in “I got what you want -- to live for bloody ever.” Silly to feel sorry for them, kiddos, you’ll be lucky to make it that far, especially in this nasty world. Every day is another celebration of their triumph not their failure.
They made it! Every new day is gravy, bonus points. You don’t need to diminish that achievement just cause you’re younger. It’s only skin.
So, invert away, universe. I wanna be one of those old folks that young people feel sorry for just because they’ve made it to dotage. Woo hoo! I want to do it with as many great jury-rigs still working and as many spotless chickens laying eggs as possible. The laws of the universe still apply in 2020 folks, we just don’t want to be pulled over by the cosmic police for speeding through the interplanetary intersections without a blinker. Happy New Year, everyone!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
