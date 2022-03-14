The almost-end of winter brings out the animals’ coats like nothing else. Their fur is as thick and shiny as it will ever get, full and fuzzy, surrounding happy, secure faces whose inner clocks tell them they’ve almost made it to spring.
Hoorah and hats off to them, as if they ever wore hats themselves or even know what that means. To them, the weather was an extended yo-yo on a string, with temps up and down — sometimes 30 degrees up or down in a single day — and sometimes that pattern would repeat two or three times a week. They seem to enjoy the changes as it has meant they don’t get too cold for too long. They don’t like repeated extended thaws either, as it makes their paddock turn to deep mud.
The donkey and the low-slung pigs don’t like navigating the mud at all — unless there’s plenty of food involved, then the porkers are ready for anything.
This weather is especially great for piggies. No bugs to annoy them yet and just the perfect temperatures for them to still sleep side-by-side at night like two sausages in a pan. Sometimes they sleep head-to-foot on warmer nights but mostly they cuddle in spoons position. They get into parallel poses but then scoop up the mix of straw, hay or shavings with their snouts and flip it up over their heads and backs to make a perfect little layer of covers. The other night, going in to refresh their nighttime water bucket, the two pigs were in sausage position but so were the donkey and goat down on the floor side-by-side looking awfully smug. The four roosters had also paired off to two groups of two, feather-to-feather to stay warm too.
It was like the perfect scene of domestic bliss times four. I reached down to stroke a pig back and got the classic contented pig grunt, more like a coo. Then the other piggyback and a different tone of coo. I kept alternating, quicker and it was just too cute for school. I quit while I was ahead.
It’s been a long winter, but not a super cold one. They like the winter better than the summer. They do tend to get out of the house during the day and journey to the distant ends of their pen. Often, when coming down the driveway, one will pass by all of them grouped together, hanging out — with Jerry, the most precocious of the roosters, sitting up on the goat’s back, riding away like a silent rodeo rider. Nothing seems to shake him off, but the goat doesn’t really seem to mind. He just keeps eating. and Jerry’s smart enough to not poop when he’s up there. When Jerry crows from on high, he lords it over the other roosters with extra loud trumpeting. Ride ‘em, cowboy.
Jerry has gone particularly wacky this year, as he transitioned from being low man on the pecking order to No. 2 of four. Not sure how that happened, but we’re living in strange times. Occasionally, he challenges No. 1 for the top spot but the battle is over as soon as it begins and Jerry skulks away. It’s chilling to see them come out of their corners of the ring, like boxers, then square off and do that classic chicken challenge move where they both fly straight up in the air about two feet, then down and rush at each other, bellowing. Just as they come together, they fly up again and bump chests in the air. Before any serious bloody pecks are registered, Jerry chickens out (Ha!) and scurries off to greener pastures in a faraway corner.
The highlight of their winter came this very day. They will be talking about it among themselves for years, I’m sure. Water was getting low. Me headed out to sail in my big winter survival suit. Just a quick stop to carry in two rather large buckets of water before I go. As the two unwieldy buckets come through the Dutch doors, Mr. Goat suddenly dishes out a side head butt, pushing me slightly off balance. Ha!, I think as I take a protection step to the right to stay moving. But my foot gets caught in a loop on the rope of the poop barge we use to tow the goo to the pile — the poop goop loop — and down I go. But the water buckets spill out in front of me and by the time I hit, I splash face first, full frontally into the whole mess. It was in a slight depression so it had puddled enough to soak me from top to bottom in wet, poopy shavings.
Of course, Jerry is right there to crow as loud as he possibly could in my ear. Then they all began crowing out that they’d gotten the farmer down and all I could do was laugh. Even the donkey was grinning. The goat, on the other hand just kept eating, barely noticing, as if he’d hadn’t started it all. Then Jerry crowed again and he sounded just like the old Woody Woodpecker laugh.
The joke was still on me.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.