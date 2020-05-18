An otherwise mediocre doctor in Gloucester back in the late, late 1970s once postulated that almost all of our body’s organs hang like clothes in a closet and were meant to hang that way. He said that when we slouch, especially sitting, they all pile up on each other and eventually are responsible for what he called “the diseases of middle age.” The solution, he assured, was to stand and sit up straight and keep those organs off each other. It made sense, especially that image of clothes in a closet.
Easier said than done though, right? Standing up straight is truly a hard discipline to achieve -- even worse if you’re hearing this advice at age 30 when most of our patterns have formed. But this writer sure wishes he’d heard it as a kid before bad habits were formed. Thus followed a life of slouching though childhood, teens and 20s. How about you?
My kid similarly doesn’t want to hear about it. When his posture is pointed out, he does what everyone does, arches his back in to an artificially straight, erect, military style bearing -- for about four seconds and reverts to his regular S-shaped curve almost immediately. That was me too until very recently.
What changed? Pain, MRI, and a diagnosis of spinal stenosis, moderate in scope but aggravated by decades of slouching. “You can still save yourself,” folks told me. “Just stand up straight.” Again, easier said than done.
But aha! After books and specialists and advice and conflicting advice, this column is today poised to pass along the one simple most effective tip that has helped. May it help you too. First, it is hard to coordinate all the tips you have been told: Back straight, head held up, chest out, pelvis forward, butt out, shoulders back, neck straight. Who can even take a step forward? Photos and paintings from before 1920 showed most people standing and sitting pretty darn erectly, almost librarian-like, rich and poor alike, even on a bicycle. But in the 20s, especially with the advent of the large-format magazines of their day, for models and ladies of leisure, movie stars and fashion icons, the prim, straight-laced look was out and the self-indulgent slouch became the new hipper norm. Whether sprawled on the divan (or the loveseat), the new diva look breaking conventions was all curves and lassitude. The come-hither look of the Roaring Twenties could hardly be alluring, mysterious or sexy with the straight-backed posture that mother taught. No, seductressism ruled the day and the slouch accelerated through the next three decades along with the growth of media, culture and advertising. By the 60s, posture was not considered a health issue and didn’t register as a social issue amidst music, antiwar activism, sports, politics, the Bomb -- who the heck cared? Certainly not me or you. Nowadays, the hip slouch is de rigueur in our youth-ruled culture and subcultures.
So what is this magic piece of advice that transcends the myriad instructions we’re ‘sposed to remember through every step and standing moment? It is something my thoughtful cousin passed along from a structural integrationist who he had seen over his former back pain when walking. Couldn’t be simpler.
Your spine runs down the center of your back. If you gently put your shoulders back, you can feel the “V”-shaped line running straight down from shoulders to waist. It’s actually very easy to do and to visualize that V shape. That’s it. So simple. Just visualize and form that V and everything else falls into place. It will automatically stand you up straight with no further thought. It will make you keep your head up and will save your back. If you’ll pull your elbows back a hair as if you were holding a set of weights at stomach height and preparing to curl, it becomes even more obvious and easy. The trick is not to arch and strain but just gently make the V down your spine. Soon, it can become pretty natural. The earlier you start, the better, but it’s never too late to try.
Standing up straight will make you less tired too. Your head weighs 45 pounds to hold up when it’s slouched over - it weighs 12 when it sits straight up on your spine. It drags you over even further when you are forward. Just make that V and it will help a lot. Again, no strain or grit of teeth is necessary. A gentle effort at making that vertical notch will work every time. Also, form it when working and bending over and especially, picking up heavy things -- the V’s the thing.
So, give it a try. Wish someone had told me that trick when I was young - but, like my kid, I probably wouldn’t have listened anyway.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.