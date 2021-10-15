Okay, when you’re stuck in a never-ending travel delay, sometimes you have to send it in from on the road. People have been telling me I’ve been “mailing it in” for years, so whatever . . .

It’s amazing how names you hear from different countries link up so perfectly with their stories. For example, we met a tour guide whose name was Connie. She used to be a lawyer. I can see why she got in another line of work. Or a Mr. Simon Ayes, a British member of Parliament. Perhaps he should be in the car refinishing biz instead.

When I read about Japan health minister Yoshihide Suga, it reminded me exactly what my dentist told me after a recent spate of cavities.

Ruth Geregian, on a roll call list would be Geregian, Ruth - two of the greatest Yankee ballplayers that ever played together.

Shi Zengli is a top Chinese virologist. I suppose that’s what her husband says after he’s done something wrong

My insurance lady is Amber Deckstrauss, so I suppose she gives handshakes with either hand.

Right here at home, we had Pierce Sears, former owner of Twin Lights beverages. In his long career, he didn’t have to -- because he never wore earrings.

Or, in the middle of the country, what do you say to a mining company called Ohio Silver? Away!

I love stealing jokes. A sloppy but funny comedian on a cruise was spouting jokes like a runaway water fountain on a rainy day. Some of his best, I wrote down. He was going a mile a minute.

"Out on the deck, I tried to catch some fog. I mist. This girl on deck said she recognized me from the vegetarian club, but I'd never met herbivore. If a centipede a bucketful, how much does a precipice?

"I know a guy who's addicted to brake fluid. He says he can stop any time. I did a theatrical performance about puns. It was a play on words. But now I'm reading a book about anti-gravity. I can't put it down.

"I stayed up all night to see where the sun went. Then it dawned on me.”

The guy was on a roll.

"Extra, extra!” He said, “Cartoonist found dead in home. Details are sketchy. At the same time, a cross-eyed teacher lost her job because she couldn't control her pupils. How does Moses make his tea? Hebrews it.

"England has no kidney bank, but it does have a Liverpool.” He was out of control. "I used to be a banker, but then I lost interest. Whatever, I didn't like my beard at first either. Then it grew on me. After all, broken pencils are pointless."

On and on he went: "Hey, did you hear about the guy whose whole left side was cut off? He's all right now. I couldn't quite remember how to throw a boomerang, but eventually it came back to me. Then my friend drove his expensive car into a tree and found out how the Mercedes bends.

"Police were called to a day care center where a 3-year-old was resisting a rest.

In local news, a hole has been found in the nudist camp wall. The police are still looking into it. Meanwhile, I went to play baseball. I wondered why the ball was getting bigger. Then it hit me!

"So I took the job at a bakery because I kneaded dough.”

"And Velcro -- what a rip off!

"Then there was a story about the dyslexic man who walks into a bra. And remember, If you don't pay your exorcist, you get repossessed. But, that's okay because dead batteries are given out free of charge.

"My mama told me: It's better to love a short girl than not a tall.

"To some, marriage is a word. To others, a sentence. But what's the definition of a will? (It's a dead giveaway).

"I thought I saw an eye doctor on an Alaskan island, but it turned out to be an optical Aleutian.

"A rubber band pistol was confiscated from algebra class because it was a weapon of math disruption.

"Meanwhile, the butcher backed into the meat grinder and got a little behind in his work. I told him no matter how much you push the envelope, it'll still remain stationary. A dog gave birth to puppies near the road and was cited for littering.

"A grenade thrown into a kitchen in France would result in linoleum blown apart.

"Two silk worms had a race. They ended up in a tie.

Finally, he sputtered out: "Whaddya call the Lone Ranger's girlfriend?” I seized my chance to shut him up: "A masked man date!” That did the trick . . .

Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.

