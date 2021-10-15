Okay, when you’re stuck in a never-ending travel delay, sometimes you have to send it in from on the road. People have been telling me I’ve been “mailing it in” for years, so whatever . . .
It’s amazing how names you hear from different countries link up so perfectly with their stories. For example, we met a tour guide whose name was Connie. She used to be a lawyer. I can see why she got in another line of work. Or a Mr. Simon Ayes, a British member of Parliament. Perhaps he should be in the car refinishing biz instead.
When I read about Japan health minister Yoshihide Suga, it reminded me exactly what my dentist told me after a recent spate of cavities.
Ruth Geregian, on a roll call list would be Geregian, Ruth - two of the greatest Yankee ballplayers that ever played together.
Shi Zengli is a top Chinese virologist. I suppose that’s what her husband says after he’s done something wrong
My insurance lady is Amber Deckstrauss, so I suppose she gives handshakes with either hand.
Right here at home, we had Pierce Sears, former owner of Twin Lights beverages. In his long career, he didn’t have to -- because he never wore earrings.
Or, in the middle of the country, what do you say to a mining company called Ohio Silver? Away!
I love stealing jokes. A sloppy but funny comedian on a cruise was spouting jokes like a runaway water fountain on a rainy day. Some of his best, I wrote down. He was going a mile a minute.
"Out on the deck, I tried to catch some fog. I mist. This girl on deck said she recognized me from the vegetarian club, but I'd never met herbivore. If a centipede a bucketful, how much does a precipice?
"I know a guy who's addicted to brake fluid. He says he can stop any time. I did a theatrical performance about puns. It was a play on words. But now I'm reading a book about anti-gravity. I can't put it down.
"I stayed up all night to see where the sun went. Then it dawned on me.”
The guy was on a roll.
"Extra, extra!” He said, “Cartoonist found dead in home. Details are sketchy. At the same time, a cross-eyed teacher lost her job because she couldn't control her pupils. How does Moses make his tea? Hebrews it.
"England has no kidney bank, but it does have a Liverpool.” He was out of control. "I used to be a banker, but then I lost interest. Whatever, I didn't like my beard at first either. Then it grew on me. After all, broken pencils are pointless."
On and on he went: "Hey, did you hear about the guy whose whole left side was cut off? He's all right now. I couldn't quite remember how to throw a boomerang, but eventually it came back to me. Then my friend drove his expensive car into a tree and found out how the Mercedes bends.
"Police were called to a day care center where a 3-year-old was resisting a rest.
In local news, a hole has been found in the nudist camp wall. The police are still looking into it. Meanwhile, I went to play baseball. I wondered why the ball was getting bigger. Then it hit me!
"So I took the job at a bakery because I kneaded dough.”
"And Velcro -- what a rip off!
"Then there was a story about the dyslexic man who walks into a bra. And remember, If you don't pay your exorcist, you get repossessed. But, that's okay because dead batteries are given out free of charge.
"My mama told me: It's better to love a short girl than not a tall.
"To some, marriage is a word. To others, a sentence. But what's the definition of a will? (It's a dead giveaway).
"I thought I saw an eye doctor on an Alaskan island, but it turned out to be an optical Aleutian.
"A rubber band pistol was confiscated from algebra class because it was a weapon of math disruption.
"Meanwhile, the butcher backed into the meat grinder and got a little behind in his work. I told him no matter how much you push the envelope, it'll still remain stationary. A dog gave birth to puppies near the road and was cited for littering.
"A grenade thrown into a kitchen in France would result in linoleum blown apart.
"Two silk worms had a race. They ended up in a tie.
Finally, he sputtered out: "Whaddya call the Lone Ranger's girlfriend?” I seized my chance to shut him up: "A masked man date!” That did the trick . . .
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.