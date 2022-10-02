You think people who sail their boats hundreds of miles out on the ocean; fanatics who race, race, race every opportunity they get; hot-dogger’s who sail in storms or through the winter are crazy? Well, you might be right — but they’re not the worst by any means.
No, the craziest sailors of them all are a lot closer to our island home. They are the sailors of the Annisquam River — right under your nose.
These folks are not easy to spot. They appear out of the blue from hard-to-spot riverside launching spots. Some are small boats, such as a Sunfish or sailing dinghy, but most are midsize like flat-bottomed Fish boats or even some special larger flat-bottomed boats. The Annisquam is pretty shallow on the sides and deep keeled boats aren’t going to last long. But it is an exhilarating theater of endeavor that changes by the minute.
The Blyman Canal is constantly surging one way or the other, depending on tide time. It’s a crazy system that floods in from both ends — Glosta Harbor and Ipswich Bay — and, on the dot of high tide it instantly reverses itself and empties out the river, fast, on both ends.
To spend a night on a mooring on the Annisquam end is to observe the natural wonder that is this river. The tide flows in the most twisted and dynamic ways, channeling in and then out of the five “avenues” that feed the north end: Goose Cove, Lobster Cove, the Mill River, Ipswich Bay and, yes, Glosta Hahbah. All alongside the beginning of Wingaersheek Beach which funnels the tidal river along in either direction and through that amazing, peculiar set of huge mysterious rocks that look like a herd o0f elephants.
The marshes and grasses of the canal are a vast system that appear and disappear in the high and low tides. The river sailors take advantage of that and plot their course accordingly.
At low tides, the boats are mostly confined to the five avenues but, ha! during the flood they begin to show their daredevil skills. One has only to look across and see the surreal sight of a sail appearing out of the grass at a distance. One of the boats has succeeded in traversing the river boundaries and has crossed though a tributary to a spot unreachable only a quarter hour before. The sail moves lazily along as if the grass were its boat. Down the way, another boat has tried to cross the flooding grass portion but has been waylaid until the tide rises further. Not a big deal, its relaxed profile seems to announce — all part of the process. Soon, as evening takes over, the count of crazies reaches six, each boat in its own little piece of the universe. It is a sunset vignette. A frozen oil painting. They barely move through the grassy portion, but that is, obviously, a part of the fun. Suddenly, a shallow keel, but way bigger boat goes flying by, headed towards Ipswich Bay but he’s only killing time. Too early yet for him to play daredevil, even with his retractable center board. Man, does he get close to the rocks. But he flips back as he reaches the Outer Harbor limit and starts back into the fray — he is flying back through now in the flood. He flashes by me with a big grin and, moments later he rounds the bend in the river and he’s through an ever-widening tributary channel. In the time it takes to get another beer below, he is way far off in the marsh on the Wingaersheek side, daring the shallows and the grass. Soon, all one can see is the sail moving — no boat. Very surreal.
But it does not last long, this grace period. Time and tide wait for no man or boat or beer. Soon the flood begins to become an instant ebb. It’s like the toilet was flushed and the water begins to lower rapidly. Out comes the big boat, out come the middle-sized craft and finally, the micro craft. Back they come down the river, this time with the current helping them. The big guy flashes by again with an even bigger grin and turns into the Lobster Cover anchorage but the others just disappear into their hiding places, like fireflies near dawn. Impossible in the gloaming to see their landing pads. They are excellent adventurers, these river sailors, a total breed unto themselves. Tomorrow, they will begin their strange excursions anew, trying new and perhaps, more dangerous back alleys into their escape from the conventional. All it takes is little gumption and plenty of crazy. Hats off to ya, o, you daredevils of the river.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.