Raising animals has its twists and turns. No doubt about it. Out in the barnyard, those constantly changing critters are constantly surprising us.
New faces bring out new behaviors between new and old 2- and 4-legged residents.
Remember those old nature shows — especially about Africa — showing the bird riding atop the water buffalo, pecking off the bugs. They called it symbiosis, a term instantly remembered by generations of us, indicating both creatures were benefitting from that “symbiotic relationship” of food and bug removal.
Naturally, this story begins with the arrival of another new rooster. He couldn’t stay with his flock of hens because he crowed too much, upsetting the neighbors,
Understandable, because roosters are oblivious to their disruption to the neighborhood, so why not just add an additional ninth voice to our juicy cacophony.
The more, the merrier, right? (Nine!) But this young fellow had an instant usable and likable skill to make friends and influence piggies.
Every hot day, the two pigs each dig out their own little comfy groove in the dirt to take their “mud bath.” Hamlet, the older male of the two, usually goes first. He knows just where the ground is softest and gets to work shortly after breakfast — unless it’s raining. He’s very industrious and takes his mud baths very seriously. He wriggles around in his hole like a squirming, impatient baby in anyone but his mommy’s arms. He uses his versatile snout to flip dirt burgers back over his head and onto his back to draw up a lovely mud blanket.
Keeps him cool, keeps the sun from burning too much and when he stands and shakes, counterintuitively, he is much cleaner than before the bath. But the dirt burgers can’t and don’t cover his entire torso and he becomes susceptible to the slings and arrows of outrageous bugdom, especially on any exposed undercarriage, his vulnerable soft spot.
Worse, the bugs keep our hero from getting his proper nap time, a very serious proposition.
But enter the new rooster, an afterthought to the other eight roosters and eight hens, but a super-hero to Hamlet. As the big guy scrooches down into his hole, up ambles the new kid in town, and he climbs onto the slumped, supine, sleepy pig gentleman. Moving gently, he pecks the offending biters right off him. Not too fast, not too hard; soon the big dude is fast asleep.
Once the initial patrol is done, the well-meaning chicken plumps himself right in the curl of the pig’s tummy and waits. New bugs arrive and alight and are lovingly inhaled by his vigilant friend. “Where have you been all my life?”, the grateful Hamlet’s snoring seems to say as his sleeping smile reaches Cheshire Cat proportions.
That pig knows how to grin in his sleep. One can only imagine what his dreams are like, fences made of burgers or him cavorting in a whipped-cream swimming pool.
Meanwhile, the chicken pecks on.
But the wheel keeps spinning on all of us. Chickens do come and go. They don’t live forever and neither do the Capital Animals, their big guy neighbors.
We’ve been at this for a while and we’ve seen turnovers when you least expect it. Kings don’t live forever and, sadly, neither do donkeys, goats or pigs.
There is a certain kind of succession that takes place, usually human-assisted. We rescued two ponies decades ago and a goat and her kid. All four lived a lot longer than predicted by their old owners, but eventually they began dropping off. When a pony died and also the kid goat, we accepted twin rescue mini-goats to keep the Mom company and two rescue donkeys to keep the pony company. Succession. Then a pig passed, leaving one lonely piggie, so we got a rescue Hamlet, who had been abused by the other pigs in his barnyard — he was a rescue wreck. Then the other pig died and we got Iggy to keep Hamlet company. By now, a decade had passed and the other pony and one of the donkeys (ancient, by now) had left us. The remaining donkey despaired, crying all day. We got a small goat to keep that donkey company. (Get the pattern here?) But that goat, Beau, had no way of knowing he wasn’t a donkey. He ate side by side and an equal amount. Today, he is huge, almost donkey size. But when the real donkey died, the goat got so lonely and plaintive, we accepted the offer to rescue a small but friendly goat as company, named S’More. More succession, more replacement.
But does Iggy the piggy care about succession? No, shy says carpe diem! — seize the day! — loudly scratching her butt on the barn door with a grin even wider than the sleeping, dreaming Hamlet.
She’s making enough noise butt-scratching to wake all the dead animals we’ve ever had — but she just keeps grinning wildly as if to remind us: It’s not my problem. I’m still here and I’ve got plenty of company!
S’More just watches in awe.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.