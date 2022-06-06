Years from now, these special kids will look back and remember this time and space growing up in Gloucester and that championship season of 2022. Of course, they will have all moved on to other triumphs and tribulations — other friends and coaches, directors, bosses, spouses and partners.
But nothing will be like this, their first undefeated championship. The wet, rainy, cold, windy days spent doggedly battling each other in mid-March, the extra starting practice, the winter chalk talks in front of a blackboard, the last F\fall racing practices on the doorstep of November, all will be spun like straw into the gold of their memories — memories of that 10-0 season, that season of champions from the Little Engine That Could.
Well, how about the other teams? They do all that stuff too, right? No, they don’t.
Also, we are one of the only teams that practices in the Fall and demands attendance at blackboard sessions all winter to keep their heads in the game, plus eat a whole lot of pizza. (Sebastian’s is the preferred choice of the kiddos.) Also, this Spring, the team started three weeks before all the other teams in mid-March and, thanks to the protective wrap-around nature of the Inner Harbor, allowed Gloucester High School to practice on days that other programs could not.
But why the Little Engine That Could? Most of the major teams — especially in Division 1 — have more than 30 kids, some 36. Gloucester has 13.
But those 13 have so bonded. They exude that “friends for life” thing that sports teams and theater casts can form. When left alone, they are gabbing, joking, babbling on, playing air guitar, just really enjoying each others’ company and endless laughing. They just plain like each other and can really relax around the others. It wasn’t always this way. Every team is different, but their smiles in the team picture say it all. This is one happy group. Happy groups will work harder and they never want to let their buddies down.
When you last heard from us, GHS was 7-0, poised to clinch the playoff spot and the regular season title. But playoffs are always the coveted prize, just like in pro sports. Two more shutout wins bought GHS to the brink of the finals of the playoff tournament. But, predictably in this endless year, the Division 2 Massachusetts Bay League championship came down to the last race. Gloucester and Hingham battled back and forth through a breezy Gloucester Harbor on a Wednesday afternoon with the North champion Gloucester and South champ Hingham trading wins, each taking two races. In the decisive fifth race, SailGHS was able to outlast Hingham in a thrilling race that featured six lead changes to capture the cup with a thrilling, 3-2 win!
With the win, Gloucester is the lone team in the Massachusetts Bay League to finish with an undefeated record, moving to 10-0 on the season.
Coach Hilary Frye and I credit the intricate teamwork of lead team racers Olivia Hogan-Lopez and brothers A.J. Lewis and Ryan Lewis in stymying the Hingham onslaught, especially in the final race. “It was like our kids were reading the other team’s minds,” Frye said. “Every move they made was countered almost as they made it. An amazingly close bond has grown up on this team, but after ten cold, windy, wet weeks of almost continuous practice, you can see why. We couldn’t be prouder of these kids.”
And she should know. She recruited them. Over the years, all the kids on the team participated in Frye’s free summer sailing program. Hogan-Lopez, the Harvard-bound team captain, has been with the program for a decade and has been invited on to the Crimson team for next year.
And oh yes, back to those blackboard sessions, those chalk talks. We’ve had some great guest sessions from racers, judges and coaches through the past — but a huge shout out goes to Greg Wilkerson, of Rockport (husband of Sarah), the most accomplished team racing coach going. He has coached Boston College to its 22nd national championship this spring, an astounding number in a near-perfect career (22 in ’22!). It was his chalk talk and videos of a B.C. all-day tournament that cemented the head state of GHS down the home stretch. He left us the links to all of those races so we could study their moves on any day when it was too windy and stormy to race. We could stop the races and back up and discuss the situations that we were to encounter in our own races — all while the other teams were off the water and sitting home. Thanks, Greg.
Go kids!! You did it! As the song says: You are the champions! Ha!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.