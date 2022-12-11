Fishtown Local: 'That’s just dear old Sandy Claws ...'

It’s a dull, dusky shade of late afternoon. Life is serene, life is under control, life is ... “YEEE HAAW!!!”
A sudden harsh voice cuts in to startle me senseless. From the dim bathroom, I can’t see the back door. Are we being vandalized, a home invasion or aggressive package delivery? More in-laws noisily dropping in, demanding ever more being endlessly waited on? Has Putin finally dropped the big one or is it a police raid over chicken mistreatment? But my body instantly stops shaking in fear, surging consciousness hammers my brain that only just now begins to realize that a bomb has not gone off, nor a mad dog attacking. No, it is ... it has to be ... The Christmas Fish!
The Fish! Multiple cause of near heart attacks. Scourge of our kitchen bathroom, bane of our happy existence, cause of many an errant dribble, it’s Big Mouth Billy Bass! Back for another Christmas season to torture and alarm me and all our unsuspecting guests — the Black Hole of hilarity for my wife and her pals. “Ha! Can’tcha take a joke” or “It’s only a fish!, Mr. Scrooge,” they chortle.
That’s easy for them to say. Sitting on the seat, it’s way harder to set off The Fish. Standing over the disc sets him off right away — any detectable movement brings on his unapologetic — arrogant, even — brash, irreverent hooting of “Jingle Bells” in a runaway, too-much-time-at-the-bar, top-of-the-lungs, punch-me-in-the-chin rendition that will peel the skin off your outer ear and cause your hand to jump immediately to your chest, gasping for breath.
A great pandemonium of laughter blossoms forth from the kitchen table like Trevi Fountain water in a Rome downpour. There’s even some singing along to The Fish to throw salt in the fresh wound. Because now The Fish has gone into its second number cuz the victim wasn’t able to finish fast enough. (So, I’m slow as well as stupid.) and Billy Bass’s rendition of “Up On A Rooftop,” sung slightly out-of-tune is filled with extra frills, like “That’s just dear old Sandy Claws” and “Giddyup now!” and extra “Ho’Ho’Ho’s” with another big “Yee Haw!” at the top of its fishy lungs at the end.
His only redeeming quality is that it is the voice of Slim Pickens, the classic actor of westerns, parodies and “Dr. Strangelove” where he rides the first nuclear attack bomb down into Armageddon to end the movie.
That voice is so iconic that, after the initial heart attack impulse, it ironically calms you enough to keep you from throwing the darn thing out or through the window.
Right off the bat, the hideous monster “got” me five times in the first two days because I wasn’t expecting it after a year off. The worst is when it gets you twice or even three times if you’re there longer or washing your hands or tucking in. Fortunately, that immunizes you to the fish each time because then going in you become ever more wary of the beast. That becomes even sillier, though, because you develop sneaky strategies to not set him off, tip-toeing in, leaving the lights off, wearing black outfits only, moving with extreme stealth, a cat burglar in your own bathroom. This is all to keep from being caught by the fish.
Honestly, you forget from day to day in the early weeks (yes, weeks!), so He (The Fish) wins many early rounds, all celebrated by my fun-loving spouse, especially when The Fish gets multiple song plays. Even the dog thinks it’s funny and rolls around the floor on her back. When they howl, she howls.
My worst moment was the first moment. Hadn’t see that He had been put out. Came in after singing in the Cape Ann Symphony Chorus concert and tried to get the top button undone on the shirt of the tux they make you wear to perform.
Minutes click by, fumbly fingers yield nothing, frustration rising and then “YEEE HAAAAW!!!” Almost ripped the button apart in a rage (didn’t) — instead I grabbed the fish in an involuntary reaction and was one tick from heaving it against the wall.
I looked at him. He looked at me. But instead of ending it right there, the thought came to me that he had been put here to introduce a sacrifice into my life. Something that had to be dealt with, not destroyed. An obstacle that had to be tolerated, maneuvered around as long as it lasted. Everyone knows what I mean. So I put the stupid fish back and he immediately been singing. I immediately began singing too. Hey, if you can’t lick ‘em, join ‘em ...
Two days later, I switched off the “On” switch cuz I figured she might not notice since she was so good at not setting him off. Lasted almost a week. No one said anything, but he was back singing again.
I’d kinda missed him.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.