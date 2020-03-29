Fishtown Local: The battles of our valorous namesake

In pursuit of all things Gloucesteronian, here is another old boat story.
Did you know our namesake, the USS Gloucester, was a decorated gunboat in the U.S. Navy way back in the day? However, like other feminine overachievers, she was trained for one purpose but excelled in another. She originally was built in 1891 as the cruising yacht Corsair II for banker and international financier J. Pierpont Morgan by the Neafie & Levy shipyard of Philadelphia, to a design by John Beavor-Webb. Corsair II spent seven years luxury cruising for Morgan.
However, at the outbreak or the Spanish-American War in early 1898,, the Navy quickly sought and purchased a number of appropriate vessels to round out the US fleet. On April 23,1898, Morgan’s Corsair was obtained for $225,000. On May 16, she was renamed USS Gloucester, armed with a light battery, and put into service as a gunboat with Admiral Sampson’s squadron off Cuba. The newly refitted man-o-war was captained by Lt. Commander Richard Wainwright, the former 2nd executive officer of USS Maine, which, of course, we all remember. She had been reclassified as a gunboat, but still spouted half a schooner rig. She was armed with four 6-pounder guns (the pounds refer to the weight of the cannon balls), four 3-pounder guns and two Gatling guns. She was 204 feet long with a beam of 27 feet. To her original net tonnage of 250 tons was added 536 tons of gross military weight for a total of 786 tons, with nine officers and 85 enlisted men who managed the guns and the newly designed vertical triple-expansion engine, with 2000 horsepower pulsing through the one shaft. She carried a coal capacity of 120 tons and a top speed of 17 knots. Gloucester was unarmored.
Just before the Battle of Santiago (Cuba), Gloucester had been called to Cuban waters with the North Atlantic Fleet Blockading Station. On July 3, 1898 as the battle began, she opened on Admiral Cevera’s Spanish vessels as they attempted to escape Santiago Harbor. The main targets assigned for Gloucester were the torpedo firing destroyers and she waited for them to exit. Capt. Wainwright considered it his duty to attack them before they could attack the US capital ships, including several battleships. As a rampaging fleet of large Spanish cruisers and destroyers appeared, Capt. Taylor of battleship USS Indiana -- which was pouring in a destructive fire on the line of advancing vessels -- sent out a signal stating “torpedo boats also coming out.” Wainwright later claimed he read the signal as “gunboats close in,” but this may have only been an excuse to cover the Gloucester’s apparent disregard of orders. The vessel attacked, crossing the battleship Indiana’s line of fire, and causing her to cease fire.
Now the larger Spanish destroyer Furor became the major target for Gloucester. The British-built Furor, a 370-ton, 220-foot-long destroyer with two 14-pounders, eight 6-pounders, two machine guns and two 14-inch torpedo tubes, had given the Americans pause. Furor had a much faster top speed of 28 knots, was state-of-the-art and outgunned the American.
Capt. Wainright didn’t care. He charged right at them across the bow of the Indiana. The Spanish vessel suffered a withering bombardment from the Gloucester. The accuracy and rapidity of her fire was devastating, shattering her rudder, making the proper service of the guns on the Furor impossible.
Her rudder stayed jammed and she was unable to continue the fight. Pluton, the other Spanish destroyer was blown up by another U.S. Navy vessel nearby. Gloucester moved in, driving them both ashore as wrecks with her 6-pounder guns. At this point, Gloucester changed her role, launching boats and rescuing 45 of the Spanish crewmen from these vessels. She then steamed to the burning hulks of the Infanta Maria Terresa and Almirante Oquendo and picked up more Spanish survivors. The Gloucester lost no men in the engagement. The Spanish squadron was completely destroyed as it tried to break the American blockade, with all of it ships sunk and only one American killed.
But her fighting days weren’t over. Three weeks later, on July 25, USS Gloucester, leading the charge -- entering the harbor before the rest of the fleet -- attacked and captured the Spanish port of Guanica, Puerto Rico, for the US Army in what was known as the Puerto Rico Campaign. The handling and fighting of Gloucester merited the commendation of the Navy Department. Then a week later, on Aug. 1, she and USS Wasp took the port of Arroyo in Puerto Rico and held it until the Army arrived a day later. She was awarded the Samson Medal and the Spanish Campaign Medal for her valor.
After the war, Gloucester steamed off the east coast of the United States until the fall of 1898. At this time, she was sent to Annapolis for use as a schoolship, a position she maintained until 1902, when she was chosen to serve as tender for the commander in chief of the South Atlantic Squadron, in which role she steamed for three years in the West Indies and off the coast of South America. Our namesake vessel was decommissioned on Feb. 8, 1905 at Pensacola. After that date, she served with Massachusetts and New York naval militias. Still tough as nails, on Oct. 16, 1909, she collided with an O’Brien Bros. steamer in the East River off 135 St., causing major damage to the tow steamer but little to herself.
On April 7, 1917, USS Gloucester was recommissioned. She conducted harbor patrols around New York for the remainder of World War I, eventually earning the World War I Victory Medal. On Aug. 12, 1919, she was struck from the Navy List and was sold on Nov. 21, 1919 into the private market into which she disappeared. Couldn’t find a shred of evidence as to what became of our valorous namesake. Hoorah!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.