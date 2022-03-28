Okay, I’ve been getting beer bombed lately and I haven’t a clue who’s doing it.
No, wait, it’s not that you think. Not bombed on beer, but bombed by beer. In my driveway, at unspecified times. Someone has been leaving six packs of great beer, sitting in my driveway turnaround area. Weeks apart, they suddenly appear — as if left by the Beer Fairy (older cousin of the Tooth Fairy) in a certain patch of grass, the same place, just when I least expect it.
At first, I thought my wife was leaving them there and she thought it was me just being forgetful. The spot is screened from the main street, so you can’t see them and delivery irregular, so you can’t anticipate them — so you’ll be wasting your time trying to intercept them if you are so disposed. Ha!
Whoever is doing it clearly knows me because the first six pack two months ago was Blue Moon — which is my regular quaff. It was followed soon after by Heineken, which was my previous regular poison. Then a bunch of odd IPAs were left, then an assortment of different beers, some hoppy, some pilsner, some bottles, some cans — then back to Heineken again. Sheesh, go figure.
Hoorah for the Beer Fairy! Except that . . . well, it’s always a little disconcerting to not know who is beer-stalking you. It’s an excellent prank, in a way, with benefits. But, then again, in this crazy world, many things are rarely what they seem. I have to admit, it does cause one to raise ones eyebrows each time a new Beer Bomb is left. and also to chuckle, because I’m big on running jokes, so whoever is doing it is clearly laughing away too. Good one, Beer Fairy, keep the jokes coming.
And if that’s not enough, Pipe Schussing season ended abruptly last week with no notice. Pipe Schussing, Glosta-style, that is. You see, when Ocean Alliance began to revamp the Paint Factory two seasons ago, they installed 19 massive pilings — huge steel pipes — to stage the floats and ramps for the Alliance’s boats and for transient dockage that visiting cruisers can rent. But from late November to late March, the ramps and docks are removed, leaving a narrow lane through the steel pipes that one could sail, say, their Sunfish or other very narrow boat with about four inches clearance on either side. The wind has to be just right, but it could allow for someone really stupid, or an idiot daredevil, to schuss the pipes — like skiers schuss the slopes — straight through. Sometimes, it’s at full speed — other times, barely moving. Sometimes, facing out of the harbor, sometimes in — depends on wind direction.
Sometimes, you glance off the pipes, but at your risk because you are plastic and soft and they are steel, hard and huge. A soft bump off the pipe doesn’t hurt. But you have to hold your boom at centerline became otherwise it rubs your sail off on the barnacles and can tear it.
Last winter was 12 schusses though the pipes, this current winter 25, to bring my two-year total to 37. Trying to amass a record that no other moron can ever assail. I’ve got a good head start on them too, because one can only pipe schuss in that short four-month winter period when the docks are gone and the pipe lane is open. Most sailors don’t even realize when “the lanes” are open. Ha! You snooze, you lose . . .
Daredevil sailing is a building Gloucester tradition, including traversing the wrong side of the two nearby harbor day markers at low tide as well as inside the massive rock off the west side of 10 Pound Island at any tide. There are also some very narrow channels alongside Back Bess, as well inside the boat-eating rock on the land side of Wonson Cove, alongside that strange peach colored house.
But none of this strange bombing, beer or pipes, can compare to the bombs dropped on Gloucester and all the other cities and towns of the state with the recently mandated transit-oriented development plans to force rapid expansion of every municipality.
Towns and cities up and down the line are reacting as Rockport leaders and Gloucester’s City Council have, calling the requirements onerous, “repugnant,” imperial, even, the way they are shoving them down the cities’ throats, threatening penalties for non-compliance. Zoning requirements, parking, heights, unit size, any kind of limitations or previous planning will go out the window along with any local control or home rule over the outcome. They are using assumptions that just don’t hold true when applied to this city.
Kudos to our City Council for taking a serious written stand against these assumptions to the state. The word is that almost all the 16 major towns in Bruce Tarr’s Essex County district are up in arms, not just us. Same is true for communities throughout the metro area who are just waking up to the realities this colonialist plan will bring. A major statewide battle is coming — not just here. Let the beer bombs fall where they may.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.