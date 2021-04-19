From the sublime to the ridiculous: A tale of two shots.
Not a bar story, no. It could only be the notorious, elusive COVID-19 shots, and if you haven’t had them yet, you know how crazy you can get trying to get stuck.
This creaky, leaky writer is lucky enough to be old, which, in the upside-down world we are living in, is in the gold category for shot status. It still took hours and hours upon end by our family protector -- my fabulous, ever-clever wife -- to score the appointments. She rose at 4 a.m. some mornings, at 5 on others. She “refreshed” her screen, diverting her from her work, just to stay in line. And she survived the early-on horrible programming state we lived through when getting a possible shot slot disappeared while filling out the background and info forms took longer than the window they gave you -- but you couldn’t fill the forms out ahead of time for rapid claiming of the slot. Maddening, it was, and they soon repaired that glitch because only high-speed connections could score shots.
But, hoorah, she wangled me a CVS Ipswich shot on Feb. 27. What could have been easier, faster, friendlier or more efficient? They whisked the whole line through -- barely felt a thing and confirmed my return for a second Moderna shot on March 27. Coincidentally, It was great business planning for them because I spent $36 on drug store purchases before my appointment.
However, fate struck and serious surgery forced its way into my internal life, scheduled for March 29. No way was that surgeon letting me get the second shot two days before complex surgery.
We had to cancel the shot and were back out on the street.
Problem is, no one wants to give you a second shot. Websites wouldn’t recognize this status of needing a second shot, perhaps because nobody is canceling. Hours again filled my glorious mate’s screen efforts, to no avail. CVS websites had no portal to address this category. Plus, we were almost to the end of the acceptable time range, after which no one would help.
But finally, this post-surgery recoverer -- on the first day home- - got on the phone himself with an 800 problem line that transferred me to Philadelphia, to Houston to somewhere in upstate New York, where my story finally registered with a sympathetic ear. She was able to sign me up to get the second stick of Moderna at Gillette Stadium the day before my time limit expired at 42 days.
Going to Gillette was about as different from the CVS version as could possibly be. Gillette Stadium o- home of the Pats o- is appropriately mammoth, as befits the cause. The line began far from the entrance door. They were processing thousands of people per hour, stretched down the sidewalk, through the doors, up four very long escalators to the very top of Gillette. Then up there, through 22 switchback rope lanes -- like the airport -- all jammed. However, even from its sidewalk origins, the line had never stopped moving. They were so skillful at keeping everyone stepping forward and awake, even through 33 minutes of line waiting until you arrived at the front of the last staging point where the “guide” called the number of your “shot desk” in a room with more than a hundred desks, each with a skilled inoculator with your shot waiting. Even at that point, we barely stopped moving. It felt so surreal to be in that mass of supplicants moving in such a zombie-like trance.
The whole process to this point had reminded me nothing more than attending the New York World’s Fair of 1964 -- back when they were still a big deal. Tens of thousands of people would get on the same endless lines for these new-technology, massive pavilions which, like General Motors, Ford, GE, IBM and AT&T then put you on a moving conveyor belt ride to view life in the future as they conceived it. I’m not sure the future we were in at this Gillette moment was one they had conceived, 55 years ago. We were strangers in a strange land, for sure -- thousands of us, masked, moving together to escape a pandemic.
Finally, after the 15-minute waiting period to make sure you had no adverse reaction, you got to walk out. But before reaching the down escalators, one got their clearest view yet of the field below and just how high up we were. The Revolution soccer team was practicing what felt like miles below us. You could detour outside onto a viewing pavilion for a plein-air view of the whole tableau. Slightly different than Main Street, Ipswich, for sure. Back in the car we were whisked outta there by traffic minders and back onto Route 95 towards Fishtown. It was as organized but surreal a quest as one could ever experience. But it was no different from the other crazy things this pandemic world has thrown us into.
Two shots, one in a boutique, the other in the Grand Canyon. Welcome to the future, supplicants. Difficult to negotiate this upside-down world but we’ve all to to get through it.
Now it’s your turn.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.