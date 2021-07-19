“Dear Gordon,” a reader’s letter read, “the concerted Republican attacks on Dr. Fauci are beyond contemptible -- but are all part of the Distraction Playbook. Yesterday, I heard a Fox commentator denounce him as an ‘idiot.’
“Laura Ingraham regularly attacks him as unreliable and even mendacious, while Tucker Carlson paints him as corrupt member of the Ivy-educated elite who autocratically presses his economy-destroying public health guidances even as they have “no scientific basis.”
“They are once again serving as the megaphone of the cynical Republican strategy of ginning up tribal outrage with the sole goal of capturing the House in the 2022 midterms. Meanwhile, back in Congress, Jim Jordan, Rand Paul and now John Kennedy are trying to make him out to be a dupe of the Chinese Communist Party -- again with the same goal in mind.
“Do they not realize that in so doing they are effectively making intelligent, unified responses to the next pandemic virtually impossible? What responsible scientist will want to expose himself/herself to this kind of public crucifixion? And even if such a public servant can be found, who in the public will still be listening once the very idea of scientific expertise has been so thoroughly and effectively undermined?”
Indeed. The letter writer makes a solid point. He didn’t even mention that at recently resurrected Trump fundraising rallies that the crowd was egged on by him to chant “Lock him up! Lock him up!” We’ve progressed from Hillary to Biden and now to Fauci as the object of their would-be incarceration. And his crime? To keep his nose to the grindstone to fight and keep fighting this pandemic from beginning to end. All the while, a little-acknowledged fact is that the United States’ incredibly successful creation of effective vaccines, invented at supersonic warp speed was overseen not by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but by the National Institute for Health -- run and overseen by Dr. Fauci. Yes, folks, POTUS No. 45 might have taken all the credit for the creations of the vaccines, but it was Dr. Fauci who managed and oversaw their actual invention, efficacy, approvals and implementation, all while under fire from his boss. Without Fauci, we’d be nowhere near herd immunity.
You might remember that in the beginning, Trump said it was just one or two people who were sick and the thing would disappear as if by magic. They kept Fauci out of the media and off TV -- because he was telling the truth about how serious the plague was becoming and just how bad it was going to be. But Trump said it would be over and we’d be “back in church” by Easter 2020. Later, he labeled it a ‘hoax,” which is still a term his minions use, even to the point of saying the entire COVID-19 thing was a hoax to let the government gain control of your body and that people weren’t really dying, an argument repeated only last week by Tucker Carlson and other Foxers. Meanwhile, their viewers have latched onto the anti-Fauci and anti-vaccine stance as a political weapon, even cheering wildly at CPAC last week when the emcee mentioned Biden missing his 70% herd immunity goal. Most stood to celebrate people not getting their shots. They also chanted to “lock him up.” What a mess: people illogically exposing themselves to sickness and even death as a signal of support for their Dear Leader. Sounds like what the Chinese do for Xi, their perfect leader, who can do no wrong.
The irony is that Dr. Fauci was mostly a team player to Trump, rarely disagreeing in public but still emphasizing how serious the situation was. That truth alone was enough to earn his demon status. But all of these critics have had vaccines; Hannity, Carlson, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Gaetz and others, along with Melania and The Donald. But the protection they craved for themselves, they would use as political weapons to keep others vulnerable. Would Trump ever come out and exhort his followers to get vaccinated -- for the good of the country? Of course not -- it would cut into his primary fundraising misinformation motivator. Trump always opted for the Big Lie -- whether a hoax pandemic or a rigged election. Even local Gloucester people -- former newspaper employees -- have been taken in and written letters to the editor to argue against vaccination. Of course, she too had her shots. It’s easy to be taken in.
Once saved, they see it as their mission to ensure others don’t “support Biden” by getting the shots. That could make him look too competent to voters. But I suppose they have been infected with the so-called Fauci Derangement Syndrome. Ha!
Lock him up, lock him up! Quick, before he can continue to defeat this viral invasion. After all, even after all their failures, the right wing knows best.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.