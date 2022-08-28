One of the greatest trips an adventurer can make is from Gloucester to Boston.
No, not by car or train. No, it’s by water, sailing if possible. When folks say how much they’d like to cruise but can’t afford the time, this addicted sailor suggests a two-day trip to Boston for an eye-opening experience. The passage is different every time. My cruise boat, Crazy Uncle, has done it in under two hours in ripping winds, and in almost six in flukey, disinterested zephyrs. In either case, the view back to the shore is nothing short of spectacular, dramatic, educational, breathtaking.
Most folks think Boston is away to our south — just as it looks on the weather map on the morning news shows. But it’s 60 compass degrees off of south, at WSW. Plus, as you see Boston over the water, the entrance to Boston Harbor is way off to the left of the mirage that is the cityscape.
The Boston profile is massive but Winthrop hides in its way in the foreground and unless your boat has extension wheels or can jump, you can’t sail directly to it. So one has to make a big, seaward left turn to get around the corner and into Boston. It’s a mighty strong optical illusion too, until you get closer to “the Eggs” of Deer Island and realize where the beginning of the Boston Harbor entrance lies. The Eggs, of course, are the chambers of the Boston sewage plant and mark the righthand gate of the Presidential Roads into the harbor. They are quite difficult to count and every time I challenge my fellow travelers for a total, a different number arises. It’s another big optical illusion. They look like eight or nine but there are at least 14 hiding in plain sight. Ha! Gotcha!
But before you get that far, one passes the never-ending opening in the coast called Marblehead. To the north, the entrance to The Head opens almost immediately down from Gloucester, but 2 hours later, the southern entrance finally drops astern. It’s like spokes on a wheel, angle-wise. All spokes lead back to Marblehead on the way to Beantown. Swampscott, Lynn, etc. are by in a trice and you have arrived off Nahant, an extremely isolated protrusion with a monster-sized rock guarding the entrance to Lynn. Very picturesque and even scary. Stay well away from that rock, Ahab.
Revere is just plain weird looking with its cluster of high rises that resemble giant Aztec temples in their design. They remind me of ancient sacrifices where they threw the victims off the temple tops.
But all of these marvels depend on visibility. They can’t take your breath away if you can’t see them. A week ago, today, remember, our one sorta rainy Monday where we got a couple of puddles worth and a ton of foggy, threatening looking weather? That was our leave day to spend the night at a dock in the North End — the Boston Waterboat Marina, right at the foot of the Marriott Long Wharf.
It has a wonderful view of the city rising around and behind it — right in the shadow of the old Boston Custom House tower, a block down from the Aquarium.
But to get into Boston, Crazy Uncle had to find the trail entrance in the fog. That brings us to the Maine part. Usually, as you enter, the entire city is spread out sideways — you are looking across the breadth of downtown. It is very difficult to find your avenue of entrance, as the harbor has five or six avenues to choose from into Southie, Winthrop, Quincy, downtown, Hingham, Hull and the airport. All with the backdrop of thousands of buildings and Thompson, Spectacle, Lovell’s, Paddock's and other large islands to add to the confusion. It’s hard to discern if you haven’t been taken there already.
But amazingly, as we entered the harbor using the GPS, none of this was visible to the traveling eye. Boston had become Maine. Only the base of the islands themselves were visible. Nothing behind them — buildings, cars, planes, bridges, people. We were in The Twilight Zone. And it stayed Maine all the way in past the Rowe's Wharf hotel, the Aquarium and then finally, to our spot. Only when we were safely on the dock could we even see the faint outlines of a building. The whole trip was sailed blind in four hours.
That’s the way the whole night was. Thick, spooky fog, mysterious and restorative. The next morning, off we went in an empty harbor, the sun broke through and we had a marvelous view the whole way home in our short, glorious cruise. Different every time — an adventure in a bottle and very cathartic. I can’t recommend it enough to cure what ails you.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.