As a testament to our brightest lights in this 400th celebration, it is a good time to spotlight the jewelry of our fair city.
There are many breathtaking and inspirational diamonds that we live between and around. They sparkle and amaze. The Back Shore, Good Harbor Beach, Niles, Brace, Long, Wingaersheek — heck, all the beaches! The Dog Bar breakwater, Annisquam, Stacy Boulevard, the Inner Harbor and Outer Harbor. The Eastern Point Lighthouse, Halibut Point, Lanes Cove, Dogtown, Blynman Canal, the Twin Lights, Magnolia, City Hall, Ravenswood, Rocky Neck, Hammond Castle, Rafe’s Chasm — all incredible attractions. Each would be the main jewel in any other town lucky enough to have even one of them.
But we are able to live among all of them!
Of course, by now you’ve noticed that I have left out the Crown Jewel of Gloucester, the brightest and largest diamond in the crown, our prize asset: Stage Fort Park.
Hope it won’t take the presence of children to drag you out into this 7-flag amusement park, but that’s a great excuse to get there. A weekend mid-morning in this most un-winterlike weather is a pied piper’s summons to a sensational playground for the little people. The kids know just what to do on arrival. They don’t need instructions or your suggestions — they just hit each fun challenge one after the other. Climbing, sliding, squirrel riding on play horses, scaling and sailing the old wood pirate ship, spinning, monkey bar-ing, and riding industrial strength see-saws. They go for the old-fashioned stuff as much as the new-fashioned stuff. Kids and grandkids are relentless in their drive to play! Running between each and every ride, in turn. The parents can barely keep up.
And what a view. When you can finally pry the kids off the play stuff, the walk toward the water holds the best views of Glosta from anywhere, not to mention from those huge cannons protecting the entrance. Another kid-climbing challenge, as are the myriad rocks — both gargantuan and kid-size, almost all smooth faced.
Follow your feet and they lead past the picnic grounds and down the stone steps to Half Moon Beach, one of the city’s secret wonders. The wind might be honking when you get to the park, but on Half Moon, it’s dead calm, with gently lapping high tide wavelets exciting your 2-year old as she giggles and runs back and forth to keep her boots dry. She could continue all day if we grown-ups had the same child-like patience as she does.
A walk around to Cressy’s Beach on the rocks is another facet of this fascinating family jewel, landing you on the beach or near the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, that huge memorial Tablet Rock, the volleyball courts, baseball fields or barbecue pits, all with a smashing view. But those are sights and sounds for another day, a warmer day. For now, it’s a kids wonder day, in a park that is pretty darn empty and wide open to whatever run-around, go-crazy fantasy the kiddos want. Lotsa free parking this time of year, even open spots by the kid playground. Timing is everything.
And it’s free. The views of the harbor alone are worth the trip and there are many other secret little spots that lurk in and around paths, giant rocks, on slopes and in glades — very magical for children. So many different cadres use the park, with more to come. The street hockey rink is almost complete with another new use group to be able to share the joy. and hopefully, the Farmers Market might one day make its return when city government is ready to have it back. Stage Fort Park is bigger than any one purpose or group. There is plenty of room for everyone.
But let’s just throw back our heads and bellow “Hoorah” for Stage Fort Park! You could call it a diamond in the rough, but I call it a diamond in the crown.
It’s such a luxury to have so many jewels to celebrate this auspicious year. It’s great to still be us, while we can. The 400th isn’t just another excuse to try and siphon people into Gloucester. It is, at its heart, a chance for residents to take a deep breath and celebrate our incredible luck and tenacity to be here. Yes, who is more fortunate than we, who live, work and thrive here? We don’t celebrate for the outside world to notice Fishburg so as to move here. No, we crow for ourselves and our history, and when year 401 hits, we’ll still all be here living in the best city in the world.
Now get out there, go sit on one of those cannons and party like we’re 400 years old ... or 2!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.