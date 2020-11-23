So here’s the buzz in the barnyard this fall, literally. Not a nest of fraudulent voters or election cheaters. Not a hive of political dirty tricks or conspiracy.
No, a real live hornet nest, large, nasty and well populated.
Gulp, the thing was huge, really huge, with very active residents. It was very scary, especially since it was constructed on a lower branch, dangling right alongside our barnyard driveway. In other words, it was right in the middle of the action of the farm.
It was slightly elevated but if you were over 6-foot-four-inches, you could walk right into it. It was screened by leaves from one side and if you had a big truck and shortcut from the driveway into a turnaround, you’d plow right into it. It had to go, right?
There were mummys and kiddos of school age and a passel of small grandchildren romping about, all keen to swarm the animal pens. There were neighbors who brought their grandies down, not to mention the mailman, contractors, UPS, carpenters and lost drivers searching for hard-to-find houses. It had to go, right?
For the record, the bald-faced hornet is a North American insect that builds a large paper nest to house its social colony. It is not a true hornet. Bald-faced hornets are more closely related to yellow jackets than they are to hornets. These stout-bodied social wasps are black with white markings on the front of the head and the tip of the abdomen. The face is primarily white with dark eyes.
Front wings of hornets are folded lengthwise when at rest. But they are deadly efficient flyers and stingers when they are not at rest. Their large antennae are conspicuous. Due to their size, shape and coloration these wasps are sometimes mistaken for bees.
Bald-faced hornets are known for their large ball-shaped paper nest, which they build in the spring for raising their young by chewing tree wood and making it into paper with their digestive enzymes -- very clever. These nests can sometimes reach 3 feet tall.
This nest was all of that 3 feet and had appeared in the pandemic spring just after the leaves had sprouted to mask it. But it grew quickly and filled up fast with its worker bees. At that point, it became much more noticeable.
You could see them slipping in and out the entrance near the bottom, working feverishly. It was best not to get too close, because it looked so explosive and it was only getting bigger. Plus, the hornets were very protective. It had to go, right?
My winter youth was spent in New York City, summers in Gloucester. Apartment living for most of the year. Apartment living breeds a kind of fear of slithery things in city kids: spiders, snakes, insects, mice, rats, lizards, cockroaches, bees.
The only bugs a city kid wasn’t afraid of was Bugs Bunny. But our kids grew up in Gloucester alongside a barnyard and they weren’t afraid of anything that moved. All three of them would pick up underwater crabs at the beach, handle small snakes, collect beetles, ferrets, lobsters, birds and bugs of any size and shape. They were amused and fascinated by all of them. I envied them and began to loosen up in creature world as I aged. But still, this hornets’ nest was encroaching on our lives and safety. And in America, when pests encroach, they gotta go. As simple as that.
So trot, trot, trot off to the hardware store. An extra big can of Bee Bomb, especially attuned for hornets. Just wait until dark, sneak up on it and spray right through the entrance hole while they were asleep and totally disoriented in the dark.
It’s the American way: After all, they started it. It was they who were encroaching -- we were the victim humans and the property owners. Think of the liability if a visitor unknowingly walked into or below it in this crowded summer of walkers.
A prolonged bomb spray blast should be possible before even hornet No. 1 came out. Advantage in a can.
That was July and they should be dead by now. But they aren’t. As the day came nearer for the big kill, I pulled up a lawn chair at a safe distance to plot my approach. But it was hard not to admire the amazing construction of their nest, so smooth and papery perfect. The hornets were so well organized and efficient in their coming-and-going and second thoughts began creeping into my head. What, exactly, had they done to deserve destruction? Just because they were there, was killing the nest always the standardized play? Again, what had they done to us? Would the nest be abandoned when the weather got cold? Would they be there for years? What had they ever done to us?
So we held off, waited to see what happened. They were on a short leash -- a short bee leash. Time came and went and came. So did the hornets. We put a couple of sawhorses underneath them so as to keep anyone from inadvertently straying into their orbit.
Time continued to confirm that we could, perhaps, live alongside each other. And we did. The big winds of fall knocked a 100-year-old oak over, flattened my pickup and pried tens of thousands of small branches from their hosts -- all within 100 yards of the hive.
But still they rode their branch like a bull rider hangs on, for dear life. It was pretty inspiring.
But eventually, it was their own friendly branch that doomed them. The adjacent twigs that lengthened slowly through the summer now sliced sideways through the paper nest, like a cake cutter. Under their best defenses -- almost an inside job, you might say.
They were betrayed by their own tree. More wind, more slices. One chilly morning, you could see through the top torn membrane into the core. The catacombs of the bee/hornet world were revealed enough to see they were gone. But they moved on elsewhere, alive.
The paper nest still swings from its oak branch. It is still impressive but empty.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.