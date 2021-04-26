Fishtown Local: The elephant in the room

Some folks will take umbrage that this column will ask a question that might be unaskable, but where else are you going to hear it?
Perhaps this question has occurred to you or, at least hovered in the air around you. Haven’t heard any of the cable news chattering heads ask it and wondered why not?
Here’s the leadup to the question. The New York Times last week ran a statistical article that postulated: “The states with the highest vaccination rates are now mostly Democratic-leaning and the states with the lowest vaccination rates are deeply conservative.”
They go on to restate the proposition: “The states excelling or struggling to vaccinate look like the nations political map: deeply divided between red and blue states.” Almost half of Republicans don’t plan to get vaccinated. By contrast, two-thirds of Democrats have already received at least one shot and more plan to do so. There are, in addition, other groups of various political persuasions that add to the “no” side that don’t trust science, the government or vaccines.
So here’s the question: Eventually, wouldn’t it be logical to think that it is those vax deniers who will eventually pay the price -- get sick, hospitalized or worse while the compliers will not?
Is that thinking too simple? The “antis” appear to act like they are striking a blow against the government and against Trump’s enemies. They seem to think they can ride on the eventual wave of herd immunity so they can take a free ride on that bus, in time. But that time might be farther in the future than they imagine and will take longer to arrive the fewer people get immunized.
Kind of a Catch-22: They will have to get a shot in order not to need a shot.
But now the news is full of stories in certain states where the supply of vaccines way surpasses the demand for shots. Giant centers that can inoculate 12,000 folks a day are only giving 4,000 shots, due to lack of sign-up. Day after day, opportunity wasted. Meanwhile, infection rates in many states, the Midwestern states and some in the South in particular, are rising. What kind of politics celebrates this stupidity -- we’ll show Biden and the Libs they can’t solve this pandemic problem! Their denial is a nail in Biden’s coffin, just like Mitch just said “no” to Obama Anything for eight years and “no” to Anything Biden now. Like these vax deniers, they care less about the welfare of the country and “solving” the crisis, than they do about sticking it to the other side. Man, are the Russians and Chinese lapping this stuff up? It couldn’t get any better for them that it is America itself that seeks destruction, intransigence and obstruction from within through an imagined sense of loss of freedom.
Don’t they get that they can almost instantly restore their freedom and mobility with the shots? But they have confused science with the politics of the last election.
They don’t see the risks of COVID-19 as real, just as their former president told them. He got his shots way back in January but he kept it a secret. He never announced to the country that the had done so to set a good example -- as a real leaders have done. He didn’t want to help in the effort if it could benefit anyone else but himself.
So, has he helped his supporters? Not if they begin dying off or getting hospitalized even as the country is building its vaccinated immunity.
Eventually, one would think that the “antis” would be the only group that the virus -- ever searching for victims -- can easily invade. It will keep bouncing off the shotted people and withering away until it finds the pool of vulnerable humans to infect. Herd immunity is a pretty high percentage and they won’t be reaching that state for quite a while.
So c’mon, people get dem shots! Be part of the solution, not the problem. They don’t hurt in the least and our neck of the woods in Massachusetts is inundated with Moderna and Pfizer - not the more controversial J&J and Astro-Z. Soon, we should all be not having to wear masks outside and returning to semi-normalcy. It is not patriotic to refuse a shot to stick it back to Trump’s enemies -- it’s smart to protect your own darn self. It’s free too and they make it easy with the process and zero insurance paperwork on our side.
Otherwise, the question might finally be answered as logic would dictate: No, eventually only the vaccine refusers will be the ones getting sick and/or dying. It’s survival of the fittest, remember, not survival of the reddest, toughest, best armed, or most political. Don’t let that fool be you . . .
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.