Fishtown Local: The end of an era

The bigger the boy, the bigger the toy, eh?
So they say about our lives and in some ways it’s true. Boats, cars, golf carts, backhoes, man caves, woman caves, machines, summer houses, mowers, blowers and towers, theaters even. Those toys sparkle away, the apple of his or her eye, an oasis for the soothing of the tortured work-a-day soul. But sometimes, the toy is more like a member of the family and its departure more like the passing of the family dog: inevitable but imponderably sad.
Such is the case of one red Farmall H “trike” tractor that drove away up my driveway last week, off to new and greener pastures -- but out of my life after 40 years.
Born in 1945 and sold as a 1946, it was five years older than this driver. It recently turned 75 years old and its gas engine never failed to start in those four decades. Sometimes it needed an extra battery bump and some judicious soothing, coaxing, diddling, complimenting and hollering. But mostly -- especially in warm weather -- it would just clear away the cobwebs and fire up like one of those old B-17 bombers you see flying over Gloucester in the summer. It was a beast, for sure, roaring into life, snorting out exhaust from its classic stack. But it could mow like no tomorrow, pulling its extra wide Bush Hog -- a 6-foot swath -- through anything. Bittersweet, locust, thorns, brambles, tangles, sproutlings -- it would just rip through it. The chief targets were the two large Audubon fields on Eastern Point that we would mow for them (on the house) that intersect with our land. We had been mowing for Audubon for five decades, so why change now? They prefer us leaving most of the mowing until late summer to promote habitat -- give the smaller animals someplace to hide -- especially with the coyote rates as high as they have become.
Mowing in June used to be a snap because the grass just wasn’t that thick by then. But after they requested we shift to August, the belly-button high grass was choked with ground covers, including bittersweet vines, clogging the mower blades on the pull-behind Bush Hog. Most of my mowing was in second gear, but when the big H begins to strain -- and you can hear and feel it -- we’d downshift into first, back up a car length and chop right through it like a midnight food processor ad. Slice and dice, as they used to say.
It was a wonderful feeling. Nothing else could break through except the beast. Stop, downshift, rev her up and go get it, Gordo.
The Farmalls were state-of-the-art in gearing and mechanical sophistication in 1945. Electric switching had not been perfected, so everything was mechanical. Under the placid red facade, the intricacy of the gears and cogs was amazingly sophisticated, dozens and dozens of them working off the unseen spinning drive shafts into power take offs. No digital, no circuits, even. It was World War II technology and resembled the command bridges and inner workings of old battleships and submarines where everything was mechanical and, amazingly, worked under pressure and in battle. At the height of World War II, when this baby was built, the wartime government had asked the three main tractor producers to band together to create joint factories to rush tractors, first to the war effort and then to Europe for the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe. My Farmall had all three logos of Farmall, International Harvester and McCormick -- very rare these days and a total collector’s item.
Did I mention it had a huge iron bucket on the front that could move donkey poop piles to the garden or even plow snow? But it had no “hydraulic down,” only up. Gravity was the “down.” That made it hard to dig a hole deeper than 4 inches by pushing the bucket along the ground until it plowed up a small wave of dirt. Not very efficient for today’s farm.
The farmer’s wife, who had originally bought it off the side of Route 133 in Rowley (“It followed me home, honest”) finally, after 40 years, said I’d had enough risk -- with no fenders to keep me from the huge tires. One mistake and you’re corn beef hash into the spinning tires or worse, the mower. The new owner is a tractor collector, lover, pamperer, fixer and fan who happens to live in Gloucester. Now he has that one-of-a-kind spiral spring seat; now he has those trademark knobby tires and that quintessential trike tractor shape in every little kids’ book when you were growing up. I don’t anymore . . .
My new (2015) tractor is safer and shinier with more implements. It’s diesel and not as huge. It’s not a beast. It didn’t win any wars, but it has hydraulic down.
It’s easy, it’s fun and it can dig.
But it will never be the same . . .
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
