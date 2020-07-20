Okay, it’s summer — so it’s time to ask the burning political question of the new millennium. A monumental, seething inquiry that means — exactly nothing. But we should know anyway. People want to know positions, policies and plans of the candidates. But not me.
What is the deal with the Kennedy kids and grandkids? Why don’t any of the storied lineage have “Kennedy accents?”
Jack, Bobby and Teddy — all had those quintessential accents that were pure essence of Kennedy. It was like a Piece of the Rock. Like gold. Why devalue gold? They had a ton of kids, especially Bobby. But none of them have The Accent, even Joe Kennedy III, now competing for U.S. Senate against incumbent Ed Markey. Heck, Markey has more of a Kennedy accent than Joe III. Did Joe and the others go through a “My Fair Lady” kind of therapy with a Professor Higgins-type berating it out of them? Hypnosis? Electric shock therapy? What happened to all of them? Why doesn’t the Boston Globe dare to investigate — is the story too deep and dark for us to know the truth?
Only two things can guarantee an electoral victory in politics: a Kennedy accent or big hair.
Ever see a bald politician? They’re aren’t many. Only those who get into office with hair and then stay in office for so long because of a solid record, are bald. Like Adam Schiff of California, Chris Coons of Delaware or Ike, who won World War II. Everyone else is as bushy as a feral fox, including Ed Markey, by the way. Trump was elected chiefly for his hair — however you might describe it — especially popular the first time around with suburban women. This time around, they’re beginning to see through the cultivated but thinning tangerine hair — just as they’re seeing through the tangerine Trump himself. If only he could fake a Kennedy accent . . .
But back to the real Kennedy kids and grands. You’d think they — especially Joe III — would use The Accent all the time in public, among strangers or in business. (It is The Brand, after all.) Then, perhaps, they’d drop it when back in private or just with their families or political associates. Alone they’d talk in their regular no-accent voices. Also, picture the reverse where they switch back out of their regular non-accents and instantly revert to Kennedy, instantly, seamlessly — giving us back that reassuring low key Kennedy quacking that their voices make, the way they always did - especially in bevies of Kennedys (like the old days).
Or further imagine an even crazier scene where they are all talking in Kennedy accent when alone but revert to no accent when a stranger, reporter or camera appear. After all, it must be fun to be in the club and quack away in Kennedy-speak when on their own. Ahh, the Kennedy Quack. I miss it, don’t you?
One year, during the Gloucester Schooner Festival Race years ago, on Daisy Nell and Cap’n Stan’s pocket schooner, we approached the final mark slightly behind but overlapped inside the rampaging Mya, Ted’s boat and the race favorite. We could hear a bunch of regular accents discussing what to do on their boat at the mark. By rule, we had the right to buoy room if we asked for it.
We did: “Buoy room, please!”
Then, after a slight pause, we could hear Ted’s Kennedy charm lilting through the spray in pure laminated Kennedy: “Cheerfully given, fellow citizen, cheerfully given.” That accent alone would have caused us to forgo our right-of-way and slow down, just because it sounded so authentic, so Kennedy-esque. But it didn’t matter, he gave way and we rounded first but he powered right around us, under the shadow of our wind and took off toward the finish two miles way. He was exquisitely polite but exquisitely ruthless. But still, we were so charmed, we felt honored. But I think you get the point: the accent could still melt at 20 yards.
Finally, when the phone call came in a week ago from the Joe Kennedy campaign to persuade my vote, I told her I hadn’t made up my mind yet, but what’s the deal with Kennedy Kid’s non-accents? Where’s the brand? She dropped her guard and laughed and said “I know, I’ve always wondered about that myself.” But she hadn’t dared ask. That’s when I knew this was a column topic. She was enthusiastic about her candidate but I got a feeling she would have been even more excited if he’d trotted out the family accent, if only for the campaign. You don’t mess with success or turn gold to silver. If Joe III doesn’t win this time, start working on relearning the family accent!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.