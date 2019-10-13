I guess it’s like this. Folks keep asking why this column keeps bringing up the Fuller School thing and casting shadows on the new school derby process? They have questions themselves about the costs and benefits to the state-of-the-art bells and whistles these gleaming new schools will both offer and require. But why keep bringing Fuller back up?
It was the Fuller School disintegration project, engineered by many of the same people in power a decade ago that has now lead many Gloucesterites and me to simply suspect and admit that “the fix is in” when it comes to that issue and other more modern political and civic matters — that is, the appearance that the outcome was predetermined.
There has been a recent spate of hearings where some of the audience speakers have shown shades of disrespect when addressing decision-making boards, especially the City Council on special permit matters. Speakers have referred to other committees and boards, including the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals in near-slanderous terms, accusing them of ignoring the zoning, precedent and conditions of certain development projects. These speakers have been warned and then asked to step down from the microphone for these accusations. Personally, I don’t agree with these speakers because insulting other boards and participants is no way to convince any board to see your position. Good logic, precedent and practical arguments are the way. Can a board be turned around? Yes, they do listen. The Espresso condos, the old Bob’s Clam Shack site and East Gloucester Pine Street Preserve are recent examples of positive arguments making a difference, as well as the I4-C2 “Pickering Wharf” project back in the day.
But many issues have the appearance of being decided before they ever get to a vote — as Fuller was. A public referendum was held on what to do with Fuller but “the fix” was in. “School” was never listed as a choice for the public. It was purposefully left off the ballot. So, of course, “school” didn’t even register as a use the public wanted. The organizers lamely said people could have written it in if they wanted it. Right. So maintenance of Fuller, especially the roof, was ceased and the rest is history. The whole mess was swept under the rug and Fuller is now conveniently a pile of rubble alongside more mall and condo construction, mostly market price.
Was that a bell weather for what was to follow? Sure, the mall was a done deal from the start; the hotel; Mall II; the new museum complex on the extension; the TIFs that were never “earned” but they got anyway; the 11-bathroom Waterways Board cruising boat welcoming center at the Harbormater’s office; the seizing of the private cemetery maintenance accounts in the last century and now the taking away of Mattos Field that locals spent decades funding for women’s sports on their own because the city only would pay for the men’s fields. Once the women had raised their own field and lights, the city took away their advertising income from selling signage to businesses and banks. The fix was in, as usual. Now they are going to take away the field too with no immediate plans of where to replace it.
Sorry, you did all that work and spent all that money, ladies. Oh well.
Nowadays, regular “lifer” citizens see some key boards as stacking the odds for projects that don’t seem a fit for their neighborhoods, especially in the less-dense regions of the city - in Magnolia, North and West Gloucester. They refer to them as “giveaway boards,” not anchoring decisions to hard and fast zoning numbers but more toward a “highest use of the land” standard that seems to transcend zoning. Zoned for three, build for eight — is what the preliminary boards approved for Espresso and they have shown a similar bent around the city. The council in its wisdom thought that was a bridge too far but the ZBA and Planning Board seem to have a vision for the city’s hinterlands that see it as much more built out. Citizens then get testy at these neighborhood-altering decisions (it’s their home, after all) and get ruder at hearings. They don’t feel “listened to.” There is cause-and-effect in this political world.
There seems to be one main way to combat “the fix,” folks, and even that is spotty at best. Turn out the neighborhood at the hearing as they did with Espresso and Bob’s Clam Shack. Let the boards see the opposition. Write letters, columns, poster the neighborhood. If you are the only one upset, you will surely lose. And vote. Organize and write letters about giveaway candidates and boards — but don’t slander them, just state the facts, which are damning enough. Lobby the mayor who assigns people to the boards. She also can “jawbone” board chairfolks. She is not without her desire to keep Glosta Glosta. The city needs income, yes, but it also needs to “stay Gloucester.”
She is aware of that. She loves Gloucester the way it is, but she’s got to run the railroad. Compromise is the key. Espresso could’ve most likely prevailed with four units instead of eight but they wouldn’t. (BTW, they claimed it was a “blighted neighborhood” in the hearing. But now — with the horrid, ugly revenge fence they put around the property — it really has become a blighted neighborhood and makes the property so much more unsaleable. Good neighbors, eh?)
Should the Gloucester boards re-examine their assumptions about zoning and development?
They might ask whey there is zoning before they override it. They should picture the project in their own neighborhoods. We certainly don’t have to beg developers to develop by transcending the zoning limits to increase their margins as if they were doing us a favor to come into town. And pssst — after the job, they are long gone.
Because whether real or the appearance of reality, they are further cementing the impression that in Gloucester: The fix is in.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
