So as not to be universally negative about new construction in Glostah, howsabout we spotlight a great addition to the cityscape by a new builder?
As the fall has ticked away, some extremely talented wall builders have been erecting a brilliant stone wall at the end of Niles Beach, right across from the gates of Eastern Point. It is part of a house renovation taking place up the hill, but it is the stone wall that is truly exceptional, right at street level where Eastern Point Boulevard wraps around Farrington Avenue. This wall is a total throwback to another era on Cape Ann because, folks, we have some amazing stone walls to brag about. All over the island, residents from other ages put a huge emphasis on their walls. You can see them when putt-puttering around our roads. Most of the time, we don’t notice them. Close by, Eastern Point has some of the most amazing ones, some gorgeous in their simplicity, some complex in their gorgeousness, most likely constructed in times of limited employment — the Depression, etc., some earlier. New construction doesn’t often afford the budget for wall building. But a big hand to the new homeowner for putting emphasis on the viewer side of his lot and spending the money (something Cape Ann Museum might have done by the Route 128 Extension). Also, pay attention to some of these masterpiece walls around town we so take for granted from times past. We could never afford to build most of them today.
What else is good in the news these days? Around the world and country, not much. But a glimmer of hope, reason and understanding peeked through the gloom this past month when the Chinese round-the-world cruising boat sailors limped into Fishtown to recover from their glancing blow with an iceberg. Our good-old, built-in xenophobia might have pulled blinders over our collective eyes, but a group of welcoming neighbors of the railways on Rocky Neck, led by John and Jan Bell and Ping Verga, worked very hard to make a connection to the captain and crew of the wounded enterprise. Their efforts caught the attention of the paper and produced as humanizing an article as we have seen. Geopolitical enemies suddenly became warm, human, fallible adventurers. No longer faceless, brainwashed or monolithic, the whole connection of their people to our people seemed a lot less impossible. All it took was taking the first step. Stay tuned, there might still be hope.
The bad? More and more evidence of the increasing speed at which old locales in the city get torn down, whisked away and replaced with monstrously overbuilt structures. Money must maximize its return so buildings are being crammed on top of themselves to capture the maximum amount of cash. Take Espresso, for example, (but they are not alone). City leaders voted to uphold the zoning to three units. But a judge decided eight would be more appropriate than three in that tiny space. No surprise there, as the city made zero effort to defend the council decision, whether asleep at the wheel or on purpose. Great, so the original owner took her cut, then the next owner/developer took his cut, sold it to another out-of-town developer to take his even bigger cut, go home and leave the overbuilt lot to the neighbors. Even the judge gets to go home. However, now the project is vigorously attempting to blast through the gorgeous granite rocks to get its shoehorning done. Picture them doing it to the Stage Fort Park rocks that ring the water — it’s the same kind of rock formation. That judge would probably rule the same way there.
Most opponents wouldn’t have squawked as loudly over three units, a moderate choice within the zoning. Just as opponents of The Forum at I4-C2 wouldn’t be as overwhelmed if they just planned something more moderate, smaller, like 300 seats, instead of 700 to 900 seats? Where would 900 people park downtown on a Saturday night? How about everyone else?
When did we all become emperors that we need something so huge in a building that will so rarely be used? Shalin Liu isn’t mammoth, but is a world-class effort in the culture economy and sustainable at its size. It’s not pie-in-the-sky; pushed by non-maritime cultural arbiters, smack in the industrial maritime heartland. Shalin Liu had a Sugar Daddy (Mommy) who had a vision, not a wide screen, epic extravaganza funded with other peoples’ money.
The Ugly is one of the sadder things a sailor can endure. Just peer out into the center of the Inner Harbor to see a shredded white cruising boat, rescued by the city from the Outer Harbor — seemingly abandoned. It’s sail had come unrolled from its head stay and completely disintegrated, putting the boat in perpetual danger until brought into the harbor. It’s sad remnants are still flapping away as you read this. It’s ugly and sad.
But lets add another category. The Good, the Bad, the Ugly and the Stupid. Again, changing the exit numbers on Route 128 and other roads makes absolutely no sense. Who can use this silly system where the exits don’t go in sequential order? Everyone uses the old numbers when giving directions because you at least know generally where that is. Thank goodness they still list the old number on the exit now because no one can figure out that Exit 71 follows Exit 58. It wasn’t broken — fixing it this way is the ultimate stupid.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.