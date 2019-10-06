“Extra!” The headline could have read: “Pig nabbed in barnyard breakout romp — foiled by lucky dog bark!”
So this is what it’s like owning and raising barnyard animals: The Great Donkey Breakout Caper of 2019 is still a mystery to us as to how it got started, but not as to who was involved. Fortunately, we managed to get the toothpaste back in the tube. But for how long?
A middle-morning quiet was punctuated by a seemingly conscientious dog bark from the other room -i not a rare event in itself, so we ignored it, waiting to see if another shoe would drop. Moments later, it dropped. Rapid-fire, earnest barking was followed by a shrill household cry, vaulting above the barks — “It’s a PIG!” My wife has a succinct manner of putting things: “OUR PIG!”
Ever been in a small plane crash? Things speed up and slow down at the same time. This was that.
The big pig has no collar — neither do — and can’t be caught, only lured. Right now the fat, determined Pink She is parading full speed toward the road behind our house. She thinks it’s hilarious — a party, in fact. Where’s everyone else? Where are the hats?
The only recourse is food! Quick — to the fridge! Only the gooiest, smelliest thing we have will do for a modern piggy on the run. Something really smelly. My wife shakes the food mixed with dog kibble (to make it louder) to get piggy’s attention. Nothing. Louder, more demonstrative now. “Who wants gravy?” she calls in her most enticing farmer’s wife voice. Piggy turns! Now she tantalizingly passes the dish under Iggy’s pink nose, sprinkles a sample her way and begins to back up. Piggy scarfs and follows, slowly. It’s a loooong way back to that barn, a long slow crawl that Miss Piggy is determined to play out.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch (literally), donkey, goat, three white roosters (the three Darylls) and Hamlet, the other pig, are also long gone, except that they are not too far roamed yet. The goat is the low-hanging fruit. He will come to just about anything shaped or odored like food — in this case a mere fistful of hay.
But he is one tough bag o’ concrete to haul back into the pen, fighting all the way through the gate, even while methodically chewing the hay. A thrown handful of acorns hastens the process. The goat, Beau, spits out the hay to scarf the acorns, which is why he broke through the gate hardware in the first place. He has shattered the clip that held the fence to its post just to get those acorns piled up outside and the herd just poured through the fence behind him. They all are crazy for acorns. This has been a banner year for them.
Mr. Donkey is a different story. He has dreams of making it to Route 128 this day. Zack is galloping around the field staying well away from us. Round and round we go, where he stops nobody knows.
My wife calls an audible and we switch off. The donkey is sweet on her and the pig is moving glacially slow after the food on an inch-by-inch basis. Iggy will, however, follow anyone with extra dinner, even me.
Donkey is getting excited about this freedom thing. We despair as he darts up the driveway toward town. But a chainsaw starts buzzing way up the hill and down the street and he thinks better of it, sprinting back down into the field. When we open the gate to try and coach him back into the pen, out pops the goat again. Catch goat again, distract goat again with food into pen, open gate just as we herd the big donkey near it and bingo! He’s home!
Piggie still plays hard to get but finally the thrill of freedom and all this hilarity have run its course and she goes through the gate without the others popping out. Whew.
But wait! Where’s Hamlet, the other piggie? Naturally, low key Hamlet is around the bend, under an oak tree vacuuming up the acorns, a twisted drunken smile plastered across his face, in ecstasy. He is older and only too willing to waddle back to the group if it means extra grain rations to get him in.
Hoorah! One gate clip replacement later and we all back in business. Until the next big scram, that is.
While it’s acorn season, they will never cease their plotting to get out, but amusingly, once they escape, they don’t get very far. After all, being free is their ideal, but a predictable breakfast and dinner is the main point of their day. And as any clever pig will tell you: It is awfully nice sleeping in your own bed every night. And they all lived happily ever after.
Can’t argue with that.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
