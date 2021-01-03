Fishtown Local: The happy little pig palace

Out in the barnyard, the animals are celebrating the new year the same way we all do every year: eating, drinking, scratching, sleeping and complaining endlessly about each other.
But unlike us, the pigs, donkey and goat have all grown luxuriously long and shiny fur coats to insulate against the cold. Their constant lopsided grins inform us what we already knew — that it hasn’t been that hard a winter so far.
Nor, apparently, do they expect it to be . . . or so they say with their intermittent grunting, screeching and singing. That’s the pigs, anyway. They never sing when it’s miserable out and you can hear them oinking and keening throughout the day inside their happy little pig palace while digging, turning and investigating every square inch of their turf — a fine mix of wood shavings, leaves and straw that holds countless treasures. Including them. During the big storm three weeks ago with the foot of snow, we closed their stall door to keep them warm. But when we opened it the next morning, there they were snuggled side-by-side like two pigs-in-a-pod, two hot dogs in a bun. Pigs have a wonderful ability to use their snouts to throw hay back over their heads and backs and create blankets. They just plain didn’t want to get out of bed — Who can blame them? — and asked, whiningly, could we come back later? A dose of breakfast shattered that fantasy and out from their self-made sleeping bags they both popped, ready for munchable action.
That’s the piggies, the emotional housewives of our cast of characters. The donkey is Mr. Stoic. Never one for singing, Zac expresses his happiness and his perpetual hunger through hooning. It’s that unique blend of hee-hawing and low moans that can project across whole neighborhoods — like Mother Ann’s Cow, the Groaner bell buoy off EP Light — heard throughout East Gloucester, depending on wind direction. The donk’s hooning always makes my farmer wife laugh out loud, but it always makes me jump to get him more hay. But then her own hooning that I am a sucker makes me put it back. Sigh . . . I’m an easy mark.
Winter brings out certain behaviors in the herd and chicken flock. The pigs now stand and accept pats on the head and scratches behind the ears. They even appear to look forward to it, tilting their heads up in between bites. Not as willing in warmer weather, when they can take us for granted. They also smack their lips more this time of year and eat slower as if they don’t want to miss the enjoyment. Love those smacking lips. Also, when I sing to them while feeding, they like it and begin to croon back over their chomps. A rather strange mixture of sounds, almost like Homer Simpson, gobbling away on pork chop night.
The chickens act even more bizarrely. Normally, our free range roosters get fed first. Scattering their feed widely in the pen gives them all a fairer shot at eating, short-circuiting the pecking order where the alpha rooster keeps the others at bay while he eats everything. Throwing it wide keeps it even. But since the winter began, certain pushy roosters near the bottom of the pecking totem pole, fly up in the air blocking the entire dose, flapping and screeching, knocking the whole ration through the air, right back to the alpha guy who then proceeds to peck anyone who tries to eat anything. They are their own worst enemy, but they keep doing it. The solution is an NBA-style hook shot that works great but feels so silly at 6 a.m. Glad no one’s watching.
Likewise, the goat can be his own worst enemy. When bringing the donkey/goat rasher of hay to them, the garrulous goat rushes the feeder like a pass rush on a quarterback.
I have to fake and dodge him and still rarely get the hay into two unique piles — which reduces competition if one finishes faster and turns on the others share. It’s a battle out there, believe me. Last week, in one of his better rushes, Mr. Goat hit my passing arm and a large glob of hay landed squarely on his back. Unperturbed, the clever beast simply turned his head and began munching right off his own back, like a dinner table. Very ergonomic and completely hysterical. Eventually, the donkey joined him in the buffet-style feast, straight from the backside of his favorite pal.
That goat, Beau, is having a bit of a renaissance. Condemned by vets and hospital alike as having months to live with a rare jaw cancer 16 months ago, he is beating the odds with a noticeable shrinkage of the treated area and a spate of frisky, happy, rogue-like behavior that belies his diagnosis. So for us, it is a happy winter in that regard. And may it be a bell weather for the nations health in this dark time. As Beau’s jaw improves, so may our collective health in this pandemic. We’ve still got a long way to go but perhaps soon the new team will actually care enough to do something more than just chickens pecking away at each others’ food. Good riddance to greedy chickens in the national barnyard.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.