To me, the entire election comes down to one thing, one all-encompassing issue that will spell out the future, the past and the present tense: blinkers.
Short and sweet, baby, blinkers. Are we unharnessed cowboys, just doing our own thang out on those demon streets, riding high-and-mighty and limitless in the saddle?
Or are we able to play by some semblance of the rules, working and communicating with others to get our regular old lives down the regular old track? I love blue sky flyers, but I also like to know if you’re going to change lanes on the extension out of the blue on me, or turn left across my lane without any warning in the rotary. Do you really believe in mind reading as the primary driving defense? Do you think blinkers are a sign of weakness in one candidate or the other? Weren’t traffic laws begun because so many people were using the same roads?
How do the major candidates stack up? What are their positions on that controversially elusive turn indicator? We know our current mayor doesn’t care for blinkers. She has repeatedly rebuffed my suggestions we use the old electronic signboards downtown to promote that all-important safety issue, following the lead of her DPW director, who thinks the whole thing is silly and if you sit in a cinderblock HQ all day, rarely venturing out on the bustling roads, you could see why he might think that way. Congratulating the golf team or telling people to have a nice day is far more up their alley, so to speak. But we see the mighty white mayoral SUV out prowling the byways and are so impressed that her mind-reading abilities are so remarkable as to go unblinkered. Perhaps she only uses the back roads and back streets where blinkers have no place, no history and no constituency. It’s always about the votes, remember.
The other guy? Greg Verga hasn’t made his position clear yet — he is undeclared! But, well, he seems like a blinker kind of guy. He is a bass player, after all, and has Realtor experience under his belt. You’d think blinkers could come natural to him. Yes, one could think Mr. Verga could be inclined toward blinker use and leave mind-reading to the other side when it comes to out-guessing other Gloucester drivers.
When it comes to the council candidates, I spent an entire day following Jamie O’Hara around in his car. Man, he gets around and I can happily report that he used his blinker every time. Not one car gave him the finger, not even me. But the other candidates, Tony Gross and the rest of them, sheesh, don’t they have anywhere to go? I kept staking them out but someone musta tipped them off cuz I came up empty on the gossipy revelations. The School Committee only rode in limousines, so of course, those drivers used their blinkers unfailingly.
The only guy I could truly nail was the clam warden of Essex, Bill Knovak, whose old truck was so full of nets, bottles and boxes, they obscured the darn blinkers, so I still can’t call him out explicitly. But I am staking him out because I hafta make every vote count. FDR said: “A chicken in every pot!” Gordo says: A blink on every car!” My campaign slogan: You’re either blinkering or you’re part of the problem! But since I’m not running, it doesn’t go very far.
So go ahead and laff, you power brokers, but just you wait. I predict that this year, blinkers will end up being the decisive election-turning issue. Not COVID, not the fish smell, not even all the litter that blizzards our city — not even the huge bills the city is running up, no! As Ecclesiastes said in the Bible before The Byrds sang it on the radio: “To every thing, turn, turn, turn, there is a season, turn, turn, turn.” Correct, will you just use that blinker when you do it? And, remember, on Election Day, vote your blinker!
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.