Out in the harbor, it’s time to go. It’s the season of leaving.
The winter tenants, waifs and gypsies, have to vacate their winter perches, slips and moorings and leave the Inner Harbor.
The weirdos like me, my dock and Sunfish and the other misfits and boat liver-on-er's that populate Smith's Cove, the Inner Harbor and their yards have to go. We get the boot after the first of May to allow for the yards and the city to make way for their warm weather clients, the meat and potatoes of their business.
Takes about two weeks to clear the lot of us out.
The area near Ten Pound Island is now speckled with the first of the nomads — wouldn’t call them unloved boats, but let’s say the un-pampered boats — that don’t seem to get sailed much or taken out, but winter-over on various inner empty moorings and cheaper slips in the shorter winter season. Sometimes folks live on them. But for all of us, it’s time to get out.
You can see them slowly exiting the harbor one by lonely one, some leaving town for good, still others out in the Siberian wastes of the Outer Harbor, moored but a long journey to use. There are smaller one-design boats like a J-24, a Sonar, an Ensign, but mostly they are older cruising boats who never come out of the water (or clean their growth-covered bottoms), including my old float which sports its own underwater kelp hairdo.
There are many floats and ramps stored in town, mostly invisible in their low profiles. They process out very slowly to their assigned wharves and piers like old home care-givers returning to work.
Then, there is the Yankee Patriot, the classic, decaying, one-of-a-kind wood recreational fishing boat — stern moored after a bow pulpit dissolved over the winter. It oddly faces backwards into the wind awaiting its journey to the outah hahbah. But it’s still standing.
The misty, aqua-tinted light of May creates a halo on all water traffic in leaving season. It was a warm winter but a cool spring, which has slowed the comings of the summer fleet.
Less demand right now, but the avalanche will come at the end of the month as everyone wants their boat “yesterday" for the beginning of June. Each yard is like an Egyptian puzzle with the big boats all fitting together — almost touching, but not quite — that must be unscrambled in the right order to unlock the puzzle. Last one out has to be first one in.
You can’t be first out and first in. It’s an exact science.
Adventure, Lannon and Ardelle are all un-shrink-wrapped from their winter berths and have shaken the cobwebs for their spring shakedown sails. Lannon was rampaging through the harbor and beyond the breakwater last Tuesday with “a bone in her teeth” as old schooner sailors would say. Capt. Heath Ellis had a smile a mile wide, as the wind was just plain raging.
Leaving the harbor, lobster boats were silhouetted in the sunlit mist, heavily laden with stacked traps after their forced three-month lay-overs and trap removals for passing whales. Their skippers wore the troubled looks of lost income from what many of them consider unfair closures, but also the joy of returning to their beloved waters to work. There are still thousands of traps stacked dockside across town, waiting for their turn to splash.
Leaving season marks the return of the groundfish nets off Black Bess, out by the breakwater. After a couple of years' absence, the net tenders are back tending their huge sets of gear in the very early morning, harvesting the groundfish from their clever circular fish catcher. With a dory to assist them, they look so old-fashioned in the dawn mists, working away, seemingly anonymously, as if nothing had changed. And they are partially right, as everything has changed, but nothing has changed.
It’s still May and it’s still leaving season in Gloucester.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.