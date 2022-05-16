At last the final amendments for the rezoning of Gloucester are to come to a vote, tomorrow night at a special City Council meeting. The first rounds have been settled and only downtown remains an open question.
The councilors have taken the entire process very seriously. Gone are the days of a pre-arranged deal behind the resident’s backs. The many, many hearings and many, many hours have been a textbook example of how government should listen to all sides in governing. If anything, they felt they should take extra time to get everyone “educated” as much as they can do that and, especially, listened to the citizens’ opinions. We have felt heard across the city. Thanks to all nine for that.
Our district and other outlying wards have had their day, but we are part of the greater Gloucester and we worry about parking, traffic, sea level rise, density, height and sewer/water capacity in the downtown wards as well. A rising tide lifts all boats — a falling tide lowers all boats. What happens downtown will affect us all. Sitting in choking traffic, searching for a parking place in the shadows of a forest of medium and high rises is not a future any of us not in the realty industry should want.
Between the rezoning amendments and the transit overlay district, building heights could double in the district. This rezoning for downtown is to try and pave the way for the transit overlay district fiats coming down the line. Speaking of the transit overlay district — that is an overblown building proposal forced upon cities and towns as part of an attempt to make Gloucester a “Regional Urban Hub of Boston,” along with every other town, city and village in the state. More than 60 municipalities have opposed its implementation by the state.
The commonwealth has threatened to take away infrastructure and building funds from any towns that refuse to knuckle under. There are two points here: the first is that this is taxpayer money that we have paid our state taxes for, not “their money.” Secondly, previous infrastructure and building fund grants went to the Beauport Hotel project and the expansion of the mall, so it went to developers! So, if we don’t go with the downtown developments, they’ll cut off this welfare to developers!
Please, go ahead!
But most evident from reactions in every ward in the city is the response to the “by right” provisions — to be told ahead of time what might be happening to their abutters’ properties, but also to speak out and/or compromise with their neighbors. Folks just want to be notified, even if they’re not opposed.
No one wants to be ambushed or surprised, especially if it’s a developer who just acquired the property and is looking to cash out and get out.
Downtown is no different than outlying districts in this regard. Downtown density is especially a concern for them. But the downtown residents want be told what is coming and allowed a process by which they can be informed and make their voice heard at the appropriate board. Wouldn’t you? The meeting is at 6:30 Tuesday, on Zoom at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/87807120987. Plus you can voice your opinion in a letter too. councilors@gloucester-ma.gov goes to all nine with one stoke of a key. Please write and zoom, if you can.
This 71-year resident opposes the rezoning changes to downtown. They’re an integral part of our city.
Please protect our downtown residents’ ability to be part of the existing process that has worked so well to this point.
The quality of life you save might be your own. We’re all in this together.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.