We like to complain about things but, really, our Boston sports year has been going along pretty well. Yes, we didn’t win the Sooper-Dooper Bowl (again), but it is certainly appearing like all four local teams will make the playoffs this year. Sox and Pats made it already and the Celts and Bruins are looking pretty firm in their leagues.
The Celts have been giant killers lately, so stay tuned.
But now we are on the verge of Tom Brady retiring — although it isn’t a sure thing yet. He was, then he wasn’t, then he did. But now we learn that nothing is in stone yet, so Rick Gonsalves could still possibly get another Brady Champ helmet for him to sign for his amazing collection kept here on Cape Ann. Nothing is certain. If Tampa Bay doesn’t draft a new QB in April, be skeptical of his retirement. He is still under contract.
But in all the adoring talk of Tom Terrific’s career, there is one major achievement I haven’t heard a single commentator mention — local or national, so you heard it here first.
The first Super Bowl was in 1967. Brady’s first was 2001. In those 34 years, we old, jaded football junkies referred to the game as The Stupor Bowl. They were abysmally boring.
Even the Joe Namath upset in 1969 of the Jets over the Colts was a snore. More what didn’t happen than what did. That’s the way they all were. The Colts beat Dallas in the ‘70s on a field goal in the final minutes but that game too was mind-numbing. Usually, they weren’t close games — one team was always clearly better — and the Pats’ first bowl game of 1986 was more typical at 46-10, Bears. That game was over before it was three minutes old. We were intercepted right away, kicked a field goal and then they scored 40 straight points, mostly on run plays. Many repeat champions — like the Redskins — ran the ball on almost every play. ZZZZZZZZ, wake me up at halftime, please. There was one other game where was it Tennessee who got down inside the 5, near the end of the game, but again, they failed. So it wasn’t a wonderful comeback that excited the country. No it was another game marked by failure of the underdog to make the winning play. Sigh.
But then, along came Tom Brady. Remember, he only got the job after his starter, Drew Bledsoe, got hurt. Brady was chosen No. 200 by the Pats in the sixth round of the NFL draft, basically the end of the cattle call. Nothing was expected of him or of the team either. But he hung in there and toward the end of the season, he was winning game after game with his unheralded band of no-name misfits. All three playoff games were close, exciting affairs with the Pats winning on the last play, twice in the snow. Then Brady beat the All-Universe St. Louis Rams, touted as The Greatest Show on Turf in a Super Bowl that went down to the last second. We won by 3. Then two years later, another thriller as Carolina came back to take the lead at the end — only to have Brady pull another heroic comeback to win! Then the next year, another last-second score to beat Philly. Three for three in brilliant, suspenseful games — really the first of their kind.
Even when we lost the two Super Bowls to the New York Giants (2007, 2010), they were called the greatest games ever played, with the Helmet Catch at the end of the first one to beat the Pats. But in that game and the next one, Brady brought the team all the way back to get ahead with a minute to play. But just like this year, with the Rams in Conference final, he scored a hair too soon and allowed the other team to come back and win at the buzzer.
And how about the next two? The Seattle game (2015 while Snowmaggedon raged outside) was perhaps the best of them all with Brady bringing them back to take the lead, Seattle coming all the way back to our 1-yard line, but the defense wrecking the comeback with Butler intercepting at the goal line to win. Then Atlanta got to a 28-3 halftime lead the next year so Brady could bring them all the way back to win again. Sheesh, showoff.
The Brady Pats beat the Rams in 2018, his least-exciting game, but more than made up for it with a thrilling great game against the Chiefs last year, beating Patrick Mahomes, the great phenom QB that everyone said had replaced Brady as the best and the beginning of a new dynasty. Ha! So much for that.
Now we, as fans, look forward every year to an exciting game because of Tom Terrific’s influence. We’ve gotten spoiled. Before Tom — yawn. During Tom — bite those fingernails.
He’s trained us to expect the best. All of his wins with us were by three points. So were his losses. He had 10 close Super Bowls including the Bucs. That’s 10 for 10.
He invented close Super Bowls. He saved us. Let us give him his due as The Great Entertainer. The NFL owes him a lot.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.