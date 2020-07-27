It’s done. I did it. So can you. The dreaded nose swab test for COVID-19 — the whole magilla.
It seemed so unpleasant, those images from TV, of the testee flinching away from the tester — why would anyone want to do that? It looked just plain creepy. I had no plans to get one.
But if you have any surgery or medical procedure scheduled, it becomes a must for admittance. In my case, a colonoscopy, which has its own publicity issues. A double wanger, so to speak.
At 70, this was my third go-around and the most important time period to catch whatever little time bombs were hatching their wicked plots way down yonder. But first, I had to answer the call of the swab.
It was a Sunday morning so traffic wasn’t an issue. The place, on Maple Street in Danvers — Lahey Health — was not easy to find. The turn-off was on Route 62, headed toward Middleton, basically in the shadow of the Interstate 95 and Route 1 bridges as they cross Route 62. Blink and you miss the left turn. If you get to Essex Aggie, turn around; you did miss it. Lahey is huge and hard to miss once you are off Route 62, even for a dope like me. Immediately, you follow the signs for “Tent” curling around the giant building. It doesn’t say testing anywhere on the signs, but one has only to use common sense. They open at 9:30 a.m. but they started early as there was already a line. All the cars had been given the same time of 9:30 so this relieved the crowd.
The whole set-up was extremely well organized and well run. The people were very friendly and efficient and we moved steadily along toward the small tent where the Swab Master worked. He was an experienced, older guy, in his 60s who had seen thousands of noses and knew exactly what to say and when. Everyone was anxious and he substantially relieved mine. “This isn’t as bad as people think it is.” he said. “Nice and quick.” He had probably identified me with one look as a squirmer.
The Swab Master had pulled off his gloves and donned two new ones — which was reassuring — then he showed me the swab to allay my fears. It wasn’t what I thought. It wasn’t like long stiff Q-Tip, more like a thick nylon fishing line with a very bendable body and a cotton swab at the end. Going into my nostril, I couldn’t feel it at all — it wasn’t stiff at all. But just as I was thinking “this is no big deal.” he got to the top and twirled it gently to get the goo. That was the weirdest moment of the test. Just as he spun it, two things happened, almost at once. One was the strangest feeling — completely unfamiliar to anything ever felt in this body — a feeling of free fall, an alien feeling almost like a tickle. but insistent. I involuntarily coughed. At the same moment, the SM said: “All done” and the feeling dissipated at once. It was replaced immediately by a feeling of extreme gratitude — for all of them, for just being there, doing this for, well ... people. “Wow, you are amazing,” I said, ‘“thanks for keeping up The Fight.” It made no sense but he knew exactly what I meant. He bade me a big grin and a hearty “you’re welcome” and off I drove, done in the blink of an eye.
The first thing I did was touch the side of my nose but — it was interesting — I didn’t feel anything, no pain or discomfort and my body had no memory of the intrusion. A minute later, out on Route 62, it was literally as if it had never happened and that momentary alien feeling of the test was just imaginary. It was both no big deal and the weirdest feeling ever.
That imaginary feeling carried over to Beverly Hospital for the colonoscopy. Of course, they pamper you to death on the set-up, once they identify that it’s the real you. They ask a ton of questions on identity and medical past, but then you are the debutante-of-the-day. The whole event is pretty surreal because they knock you out to do the procedure. You meet the doc, sign a final release and, zoink!, off to La-La-Land. When you wake — again, it’s like it never happened. They tell you all the little potential troublemakers they cut out as a precaution, pat you on the back (the shoulder, please) and off you go in a wheelchair ride, whisked to the front door for your ride home.
But for those who are traumatized by the thought of either event, take cheer from the fact that both are pretty easy and completely necessary. A colonoscopy is more essential than ever these days, what with our questionable comfort-food-friendly diets, snack foods and relative lack of food discipline (vegetables, roughage, etc.) Plus, the procedure has gotten so much easier since my first one 20 years go, even the purge the day before. Since Obama’s ACA, they are fully insured too, again unlike my first. So, put it on that mental life-calendar we all keep in our heads. Too many people try to sneak by it and too many suffer the consequences. But, be reassured, both tests are not to be feared.
After all, who’s a bigger chicken (and procrastinator) than me? If I can do it, you will breeze through either opening as easily as they breeze through you.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.