The more things change, the more they stay the same. The more things stay the same, the more things change.
So it was that a new goat arrived on the shores of the narrow island of our livestock endeavors. This new precious, fuzzy citizen came to us the way every other animal in our menagerie has done: a rescue request from a challenged animal keeper whose capacities had eroded. We become their safety valve. It has worked out every time, so we went for it.
This was a friend-of-a-friend whose older companion goat had finally succumbed a few months ago. The survivor goat was now just plain lonely and the couple had wanted the freedom to travel or ski when they could. We understood immediately, having lost our favorite donkey recently. That donk was the prized president and leader of our barnyard flock and a great loss to his No. 1 companion, our oversized, but friendly-as-heck goat, Beau. Beau arrived a rather small-to-mid-sized goat but years of eating and hanging out with the donkey lead him to believe he was a donkey, too. He just got bigger and bigger (in sympathy, we guessed). Two adults could have ridden on this back if they could get him to stand still long enough to put on the saddle.
The new guy, S’More, is mid-sized, delightfully fuzzy and still kinda freaked out at being separated from his owners. But if it was company he sought, he now has it. After a day of separation to get used to his new digs, he was plunked smack down into a 16-chicken, 2-pig and one giant goat barnyard —19 new friends.
The old goat didn’t seem much threatened by the new guy. He gave him a cautionary nudge or two and resumed eating. Iggy, the porky pink she-pig, the alpha pig in the nest, was a little more direct, giving him a sharp nip when he strayed too close. He learned that hot-stove lesson immediately and has stayed clear of her. As the first days have worn on, the two pigs and Big Beau have all taken an avid interest in her food stash. Hay, to be exact, even though the piggles had shown little previous interest in hay, but that’s not the point. It’s territory and pecking order and we keepers just have to wait them out.
So, for now, we isolate S’More when eating. But he wants company and bleats to rejoin the group. He’d rather have friends than breakfast.
But then a warm little dynamic formed itself up: our previously chronicled farmyard battles over chicken pecking order, resulting in one lonely rooster continuously being isolated from eating by the yard bullies, now had a new chapter. That rooster, known as Four — because of his position in the old pecking order — had found a side entrance through the fence to join S’More in his isolation. In no time, they were a regular item, the two outcasts, against the world, whistling into the wind. They eat together, walk the pen together and even curl up at night together in the straw.
But after a while, six other chickens must have realized they were missing something, because they have now joined the two outcasts. The group of eight now can be seen hanging out together most of the day. And, not just in the isolated pen area, but all around the run. They all slip under the fence and process to the varied corners of the barnyard. Beau, Hamlet and Iggy are too big to slip under, so Ha!, it’s revenge of the downtrodden: a breakfast club for small guys. The roosters at the top of the pecking order don’t deign to join so they are free to be themselves, all day.
Once the food is gone after meals, everyone is pretty congenial. S’More gives Iggy plenty of room and the new kid in town looks way more relaxed.
The whole, crazy house party has gotten off to a pretty good start, but anything can and probably will, happen. Stay tuned, oh ye barnyard fans.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.