Back and forth he goes. All day, how does he do it? Back and forth! Oh, my god, what kind of crazy bird have we inherited?
It begins -- as it always does -- when a friend, or a stranger -- brings us a rescue animal to add to the menagerie. Most of the time, it has been their animal, so they know him/her and can explain most of their possible foibles or oddities. But often they are helping out an acquaintance who has no other option and we are flying blind when we get him. We had a rescue goat, for example, who was extremely jacked up and insisted on knocking down three quarters of our fencing the first week, obliterating the paddock gate with 53,000 head butts and eventually ending up hanging upside down on the fence with his foot caught in the wire in an escape attempt -- all while we were out of town by a few thousand miles. As soon as he was freed, he knocked down the very fence that had snagged him.
We’ve had many an escape artist and many a just-plain-ornery rooster and even a singing pig. And now we have Mr. Back’n’Forth, the psychotic, determined new loverboy rooster on the team. Frankly, he is beautiful, speckled -- colorful with an especially petite comb on his rooster head. At first, you might not realize he was a rooster with that tiny headpiece, except that you are attracted by his exceptional beauty. After a few glances, it is clear he has one -- he’s all male.
Clearly, I’m not the only creature who thinks so and this is the nub of the conundrum. You can only have one rooster per flock of ladies. Two would kill each other, even a father and his son. Both our small laying flocks have roosters and also live in enclosed wire cages to keep out the predatoria. Any arriving roosters have to rough it outside the wire cages (but inside a perimeter fence) and sleep on comfy perches inside the goathouse at night. They never get at the hens, but they have freedom. The lucky flock roosters have all the girls but no freedom, so it’s a tradeoff.
So here’s the nub of the rub and it’s really quite amazing they pull it off. The new roosterboy spends hours each day, going back and forth outside the wire, in front of the ladies inside the wire. The hens think he is Frank Sinatra and are extremely interested in his company and his advances. The resident rooster is having none of it and leaves his scratching and pecking each time the new guy passes and he steps between the admiring ladies and wire. They immediately lose interest and return to their scratching on the ground. The big guy does also. But now begins the intricacy of the ballet -- the new kid gets to the end of the wire, reverses direction and immediately comes back. As he approaches, everyone stops scratching -- the ladies pop back up, the big guy steps between them and the new kid, intimidated, continues to the end of the other end of the cage.
However, the crazy part is that it is only about four or five seconds for each pass and the whole tableau runs like an insane mechanical toy with each player repeating their motions and reactions as if for the first time. Scratch, ogle, admire, block, squawk, scare, walk, scratch, leave and return. Over and over again, for hours. Fast too -- all sped up -- so that each player is repeating their same moves as if they were frozen in a wind-up toy. The hens, especially, keep doing their pattern without variation or memory that they have just done it.
All the while, mind you, the big rooster keeps crowing. And with the rooster rule that each other rooster answers a crow -- and with six total roosters, that is one gigantic cluster cluck forming up -- the soundtrack behind the automated wind-up chicken diorama. So between the squawking, crowing, growling, scratching, fluttering of hen eyelashes and repetitive, antic behavior, it is one rather unbelievable cauldron of chicken soup. They almost look like little robots just taught only these moves and stuck involuntarily in the pattern, like a dance video. It goes on for hours. Fortunately, it is a daytime-only thing so the neighbors can sleep at night.
The other animals -- pigs, donkey and goats think they are crazy and mostly ignore them -- although the big donkey has been giving me some pretty strange sideways looks lately, like Jack Benny. He asks why, if they’ve never done this before, do they have to do it ALL day like some crazy pinball game? I have no answer for him.
So that’s what happening down the farm as summer winds down, Gloucester-style in 2020. One could consider it a paradigm for the election or just a bunch of chickens doing nutty stuff. Could be considered the same thing, really. The angry head rooster, the striving challenger who can excite and stimulate the female voters and, of course, a whole lot of crowing and scratching in the dirt. Ahh, the new kid in town ... just biden his time . . .
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.