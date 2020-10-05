Not the first debate is history. But let us not obscure the truth of history with current events and eventful currents.
The president currently occupying the office constantly decries that the entire media is against him and they make up the news to undermine him. So do his supporters. Certainly the mainstream media has spent a ton of attention on calling out Trump’s faults and inconsistencies. Also his lies, duplicity, infidelities, poor decision-making, coddling of dictators, his tax dodging, draft dodging, monumental business losing, misrepresentations to his lenders and suppliers, cruelty, affairs, backstabbing, cheating his relatives, featherbedding his other relatives, obstruction, disrespect of the military, intelligence services and politicizing the government in general. Every day, a new media klaxon horn is blowing out the newest outrages — from undermining the election process to protecting his far-right militias, to keep them standing by to snatch an election if possible, his Proud Boys. The pundits quake and rage away on their small screens. Almost all are agin’ him. But how did we get here?
A key question is: Who started it? How did we end up in this war of words with no end in sight?
No mystery here: Mr. Trump started it almost the day he came down the golden escalator in Trump Tower and announced his campaign. He almost immediately labeled the press as The Enemy of The People, even as he was using them to get elected — which became part of the playbook for other totalitarians around the world. He was first to attack with the “fake news” label for any story not flattering to him. Just like any election result not favorable to him is a “rigged election,” any news story critical of him was fake news.
But like a spurned girlfriend who couldn’t stay away, the media kept returning to the well for more outrage.
Heck, we’re all guilty because in the beginning, it was so hard to look away. He seemed to be setting himself up for a hubristic defeat with his media war, but it was exactly what America yearned for: a TV reality star politician who bypassed the pundits and went straight to his heartland audience.
And that hair. No wonder his tax returns showed him with $70,000 in haircut bills over seven years. That orange hair was like a candle to the media moth. But he picked the fight first, right out of the box. Over everything too, from climate change to tax returns, eventually to masks. But didn’t he realize that the size of the media beast is huge? The more he attacked and mocked, the bigger the grudge grew, especially on non-Fox cable. They were originally trained to report the news without opinion, but then again cable news is all opinion. And beating on the New York Times and Washington Post? The more he railed, the deeper the burn smoldered. And it became existential, meaning some Trump fans were pointing guns at reporters or threatening to do so. What did he think was going to happen when he riled up his minions at the rallies who took delight in menacing the media and he bragged about it?
Didn’t he have a clue that his tax returns, sooner or later, like the details of the Stormy Daniels affair, were destined to come out? A huge, grizzly media bear just rustling around in its cave, ready for payback — each ready to be The One to break the BIG story on The Donald. All the while his defenders wring their hands and say the mean media is sooo unfair to pick on Trump. Boo hoo hoo . . . Well whadja’ expect the beast to do when you shot arrows at it for four years?
Trump could have just as easily charmed and disarmed the media early on, as he used to do in his New York days. Perhaps the depth of their vendetta would have been shallower. But last week’s debate doubled down on his attack mode, showing the Jabba the Hutt side of Trump: the bloated, puffing, red-face, enraged, aggrieved, bullying side of The Prez, like one of those Floating Trump baby balloons. How would you like to be on that stage with him advancing, trying to fend him off, like Luke Skywalker? Thank goodness Biden brought his light saber.
Well that’s the persona he has always chosen for the media. As bellicose as could be. It worked the first time, but the whole act is getting a little thin as his charges have proved fruitless so many times. The media fact checking especially enrages Trump. But, hey, what did he expect? Trump started it, doubled and tripled down on it.
Now the beast is in epic retaliation mode in an epic battle of wills that is bigger than any one person can control.
Fasten your seat belts . . . it’s going to be cataclysmic and messy. But isn’t that what he wanted all along? Careful what you ask for.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.