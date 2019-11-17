What is a palindrome? Simply stated, it’s a sentence which is same backward as forward.
We have all grown up with the simplest form as Eve’s famous introduction to the Garden of Eden: “Madam, I’m Adam.”
Here is a sampling of some more outrageous favorites: “Go hang a salami, I’m a lasagna hog.”
“Maps, DNA and spam.” Or, “Niagara, O roar again!” All the same both directions.
There is: “Rats live on no evil star.” and for the deeply religious: “Satan, oscillate my metallic sonatas!”
For you “I Love Lucy” fans: “Tarzan raised a Desi Arnaz rat.” And: “Mr. Owl ate my metal worm.”
Or in California, buy your bread at the “Yreka Bakery.”
One of the most famous palindromes, referring to Teddy Roosevelt, “A man, a plan, a canal, Panama!” has given rise to a lot of runaway weirdness in the “Pal” community based on the same idea.
For example: “A man, a plan, a cat, a canal; Panama?”
Or: “A man, a plan, a cat, a ham, a yak, a yam, a hat, a canal - Panama!”
And “A dog, a plan, a canal; pagoda.”
Then it just goes downhill from there: “A man, a plan, a canoe, pasta, heroes, rajahs, a coloratura, maps, snipe, percale, macaroni, a gag, a banana bag, a tan, a tag, a banana bag again (or a camel), a crepe, pins, Spam, a rut, a Rolo, cash, a jar, sore hats, a peon, a canal - Panama!” Try it backward if you can make it through.
From inside-out craziness to one-word infestations. A friend of mine decided he had to send me 78 variations of the same state of condition he was in on his wedding night, in case there was any doubt. Hopefully, it was the last time he was: “Roaring, plastered, pickled, dead drunk, hammered, canned, pasted, varnished, howling, dead-headed, in one’s cups, oiled, away with the fairies, snookered, out of one’s tree, sauced, plastered, smashed, beer googles, juiced, trolleyed, off one’s trolley, drunk as a lord, drunk as a bishop, barking drunk, pie eyed, tied one on, three sheets to the wind, guttered, pot valiant, wormed, banging one’s head against a brick wall, peely wally, tanked, moroculous, jazzed, tuned in, puggled, jacked up, dipso, caned, falling over drunk, falling down drunk, spangled, ferreted, leathered, tiddly, Oliver Twist, dot cotton, goosed, steaming, hair of the dog, moulting, etched, hog drunk, legless, fixed, under the table, swilled, tie one on, stiff, zombies, boiled as an owl, see the French king, trashed, badgered, barrel drunk, sick as a parrot, high as a kite, on a campaign, on a bender, torn up, off the wagon, and tipsy.
We’ve all been there once. At least.
Meanwhile, scabbed together from an extra-long board meeting when Musician Magazine was still part of BIllboard in the ‘80s, could this possibly apply to local government deliberations today? “We do not think that heretofore we’ve had the wherewithal to deal with the hither-and-yon aspect of all this folderol, but the to-and-fro nature of this business and the whither-come-thou types that lead to these Johnny-come-lately requests for those Frick-and-Frack-type products are shooting our holier-than-thou turn-around into that familiar up-yours-buddy, old nickels-and-dime P&L-type song-and-dance.”
You never knew you had it so simple. Life is a pretzel sometimes.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.