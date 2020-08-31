As we approach the end of summer and gaze off into the return of relatively uncrowded year-round status, I want to give a thought to The Bottle People.
‘Tis a subject not often visited and one can see why- - they operate in the dim hours of our lives, mostly behind the scenes. When they planned the Bottle Bill, this was one of the outcomes they strove for and it has largely worked well over the ensuing decades. I used to return my bottles myself, a dyed-in-the-wool beer drinker, until I met a couple of bottle collectors. Their company caused me to put ‘em out every Friday and let the system work its way.
Each of the three collectors I knew didn’t need the money to survive. For them it was more of a treasure hunt, more of a quest, involving pluck, persistence, forethought and an NBA-style level of competitiveness with their brother collectors. It’s kind of a small business for each one -- remember, bottle redeemers need a car to make their rounds and some inkling of each ward’s trash pickup schedule as well as the cycles of the residents within. For example, while you might put out your bottles at 4 in the afternoon preceding pickup, I might put ‘em out at 7 p.m. or at 7 a.m. So often, they have to return to a route two or even three times, depending. And there is more than one set of bottle eyes on a route, often, having learned the patterns of each leaver, they have to scheme a little to beat the action of their competitors. After all, it’s not like lobstering, where you own your traps. Each stash is wide open.
So, remember in the Three Little Pigs where the wolf wanted to catch the brick pig going to market in the early morning, the clever piggie just got up earlier and was home before the wolf hid out to catch him? Wolf got up at 7, the smart pig got up at 6. That can become the mantra for bottle people too. Having learned the patterns, they’re often out there minutes after you put ‘em out. Some of their work is grounded in just pure obsession. That would apply to the three folks I know. It’s more about beating the other guys -- who I’m sure were their friends, if not acquaintances. One guy I knew did it for cash to go to the track or sports bet with his bottle winnings. It had become a habit. He had a gleam in his eye but complained that other guys would follow him on his route and show up 10 minutes earlier. So he adjusted his schedule earlier. And if he parked by the spot to wait, that did mark it out against an interloper. He resented the younger guys but conceded it was the Wild West/ Gold rush rules applied, which made it that much more satisfying when he scored a big stash.
Another bottle person told he he’d started to amass money for his kid’s college fund but even after the kid declined to matriculate, he was hooked and kept redeeming. He admitted he was in it for the competition as much as the 5 cents a shot. Ironically, the competition had sharpened his senses and was better than mental exercises or supplements other people tried to stay focused. He was an admitted opportunist and relished instant crash-parking jobs to pounce on a stash.
One bottle or two is rarely their quarry, but it was the prize, not the price to them and each was a ringer of the strength-tester bell. Also, it was a victory the other guys didn’t notch cuz he’d gotten there first and it was a zero-sum game because there are only so many bottles each week!
In the summer, an inside bottle connection forms out my way where I save my bottles for a seasonal worker in my neighborhood who I got to know. He gets ‘em all, plus any stash I can collar to save for him. In the fall, normalcy returns and my bots are back in the sweepstakes. The other bottle peeps must think abstain from drinking for three months a year. My guy relishes that they must get confused.”Keep ‘em guessing,” he maintains with a chortle. Again, for him, it’s the winning more than the money.
So take your hats off to the Bottle People. They perform a necessary service in the community and are, truly, the ultimate recyclers. You can support them very simply. Just put out your bottles with your recycling. They’ll take care of everything. They’ll appreciate it. The continuing American Gold Rush.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.