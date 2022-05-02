Spring has finally sprung! Woo hoo, etc. Buds are budding and the flowers are popping out and the world is looking young again. But boy, has it been windy this late fall/winter/early spring.
Picking up windfallen branches has become an everyday obsession to clear the grass for mowing, because, baby, when grass starts in on growing, it rampages (like life).
All around town, spring conversion rituals are slowly beginning to grind along, as it always is in New Englander. We set up and put away. Put away and set up. Shutters up and shutters down.
Hoses out, hoses in. Prep boat, mothball boat. Porch, screens, storms. Year-round, it never ceases, spring and fall rituals — like one huge clock. and spring is like quarter after the hour.
Happy and sad it is that boats are appearing, dockside in the Inner Harbor. Happy because folks will be launching their boat selves again — sad, because the harbor no longer belongs to just me.
The fishermen will stop returning my winter waves after too many recreational boaters appear. They lump us all together as necessary distractions. (That’s me: A necessary distraction.)
Some things haven’t changed. Gloucester High School sailing continues to devastate its opponents so far this year, rolling up a 4-0 record so far and leading Division 2 in the high school league. Four more contests tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday this week will determine who goes to the playoffs. Two of the last three are against much bigger Division 1 programs (gulp) — we aimed high this year after last year’s second-place finish in the state league, for all divisions.
Another unchanging thing is the unsurvivability of the pizza places that keep springing up right at the lights on Bass Avenue and the Route 128 Extension. Two pizza joints sprang up and wilted over this past fall/winter/spring. That’s four straight pizza joints.
Only Mooters Liquors has made that spot work. It’s hard to park and run in, the way the curb is cut. You used to be able to roll over a little entrance into the corner of the lot — or, in the ‘70s, double-park.
Some things have changed. The gas station in East Gloucester finally decided to pave its parking lot. Hoorah! Three mammoth holes had been swallowing drivers trying to enter — including this pickup-hiccuper.
My tires’ pressure light has stayed on since descending deep into one of the holes. (Had to crane my neck just to see out of the hole). My question: Merchants who care about your customers, what took you so long?
Another terrific change is the new breakfast place in Magnolia on Lexington Avenue, the Happy Humpback. Set up like 5 Guys Burgers used to be at the Glosta Mall — without waiters — you order at the counter and then sit down in a booth.
But a full bacon and three-egg breakie with all the trimmings for under 10 bucks with the best home fries in town is a real draw for me. But ask for the fries extra crispy and they will put you in crunch heaven.
Also, their coffee is the best my cranky cousin (over great coffee) and I have had in our Gloucester breakfast odyssies. The Happy Humpback definitely rates in the top 3 breakfast places in town.
Another thing that hasn’t changed but our perception of it has — is just how freaking hard our City Council works. The Zoom marathon that was the city rezoning effort has focused the city’s attention on how many hours and meetings these folks spend. Zoom has a way of putting the stakeholders right under the microscope. There’s nowhere to hide.
But the time they invested in just the rezoning meetings, including monitoring the Planning and Development Committee meetings and the Council proceedings is very impressive. We didn’t even see their subcommittee meetings, site visits or actual legislating. No one on the council is taking a free ride.
The whole process wasn’t perfect but it was eminently fair and allowed everyone to speak, repeatedly. Most importantly, it seemed like the councilors listened, without the attitude of having their minds made up.
(That hasn’t always been the case on councils past.) They opened some new eyes.
So, welcome back to spring. We missed it. Lock, stock and boatyard bill. Now get sailing, people, mowing, driving, waking, biking, hiking, beaching, fiesta-ing, practicing walking the Greasy Pole. This could be your year.
This could be all of our years.
Gloucester resident Gordon Baird is an actor and musician, co-founder of Musician magazine and producer of “The Chicken Shack” community access TV show.