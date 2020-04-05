Everyone says they can’t wait until they can just quit work and, well, retire early.
Congratulations! You’ve just made it to early retirement! Yes, toddlers, kids, teens, parents, 30- and 40-year-olds --almost everyone -- you’re in retirement now. Not first responders or essential businesses, supermarket cashiers, mailmen and women, garbage and recycling folks. But everyone working from home, idled or stuck at home, you are in a state of simulated retirement. You just didn’t realize it. You’re getting a taste of your future -- hopefully distant -- of what frames the walls of retirement. Not that exciting. Not what you envisioned?
Usually, retirement is for fogies like me – knocking on the door of 70. Believe me, it’s not all swimming pools and vacant, self-stimulated laughs as the retirement community ads show on TV. Mostly, it’s doing exactly what everyone is doing right now: staying home and attempting to pass the time in creative and fulfilling ways. Reading becomes huge; walks, writing, whatever floats your boat. Boating too. All socially distant sports. Travel and getting out and about town is standard retirement behavior, but it’s not the same as it was. We can still drive around and enjoy a sunset, you just can’t get out and meet a stranger or shake hands with a friend. As the kids (and you) go bonkers, remind them they are celebrating an early retirement. They can pretend they are famous rap stars who sit around their cribs all day and spend time with their smartphones, texting, tweeting and watching TikTok videos. As a big shot, they -- and now you -- can get bored like a star should. Even lose track of what day it is.
But the fact is, when you get to retirement, if you subtract the travel and the community involvement in groups like choirs, committees and classes, the vast bulk of the rest of the time is spent inventing ways to entertain yourself, better yourself, explain yourself and/or stay relevant to yourself. Sure, the tendency is to relax by a pool and pour a drink. But that only lasts for a very short time. Who wants to be put out to pasture so soon?
Same with self-isolating these days. Eating, drinking and sleeping is great, but not if it becomes the only focus of your hang-around days. The more you sleep, the more you want to sleep. The more you eat, the more you want to eat. The more you get up and do something, the more you will want to get up and do something. And the less, too. In retirement, that’s one of the key axioms. Same with now. The key is not to give up and surrender to the “who cares” impulse.
It’s easier to do nothing and watch the news. It’s akin to sitting around the pool all day, getting fatter and less relevant.
In regular life, many retirees regularly rake their lawns, tend their gardens and work on house repairs. This spring will bring some maniacally tidy lawns in America. Hoorah! Once you start a project, it’s easier to keep going. Become a painter of your own house, mow your own lawns, get off the couch. Remember another cardinal rule that me Mum always voiced: Use it or lose it! She was talking about her muscles, her body, her brain and her resolve. She walked 4 miles a day ‘til she was 92, mainly because she could and did. She knew if she stopped, she’d never get back to it. It’s easy to sit around and feel sorry for growing old, but launching yourself into a project will be its own self-fulfilling prophecy.
That’s where we are now, with the train in Corona Station. Everyone in retirement with Gordo. Whew, scary idea, huh?
If you hadn’t noticed, it’s getting harder to get people off the phone. With no one to talk to face-to-face, people just don’t want to let each other go. No talking to outsiders all day, so of course folks are getting gabby. Just to keep from going bonkers. I’m even engaging the spam calls, much to their discomfiture.
Actually, for you quarantiners, being mostly alone all day is another regular aspect of retirement. On balance, retired old men aren’t usually unhappy being left alone; they like to have things done their way. Now, like us, aren’t you feeling a little cranky, crotchety, even a little impatient? Congrats again -- this proves you’re early retired! (But you know what they say: Better impatient than in-patient.)
Finally, did you think we would ever consider being able to eat breakfast at George’s as a luxury? Or going to the Building Center, the Rhumbline or stopping to shake your new mailman’s hand, buy your editor a burger or even be in the same room your grandchildren? Now you see that it is, was and hopefully will be again. We live the most active and interweaved and interesting lives, but you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.
Now we have some more time to kill at home. But it’s for a good cause: survival. Take a ride around town with the kiddos or the hubby and search for all the teddy bears in the windows. A wonderful distraction to see them staring out from their windows, delighted to do their part, all over town. Their fuzzy, calm bear expressions, reassuring us of better times to come, the wonderful luxuries of normalcy and contact, interaction and getting back to the way we were. If ever we do, will we remember the way we were as the luxury it really is or -- as before -- just what we were entitled to?
